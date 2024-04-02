MotorCity Casino Hotel Promotes Stacey Young to Senior Vice President of Casino Operations

Detroit, MI, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorCity Casino Hotel is excited to announce the promotion of Stacey Young to Senior Vice President of Casino Operations. With 25 years of casino management experience, Young brings exceptional leadership skills and strategic insight to his new role.

Young joined MotorCity Casino Hotel in 2003 as a Slot Technical Manager where he demonstrated exceptional technical skills. Young continued his successful career by taking on various operational roles, including Director of Slot Operations and Vice President of Slot Operations.

As Senior Vice President of Casino Operations, Young assumes primary responsibility for all facets of casino operations including, slots, table games, poker, and the sportsbook. “I’m thrilled to be part of such an outstanding team, and I’m excited to continue elevating the guest experience at MotorCity Casino Hotel” said Young.

“Stacey’s dedication and expertise have been instrumental in delivering MotorCity Casino’s world-class experience,” said John Policicchio, General Manager of MotorCity Casino Hotel. “We’re eager to see Stacey continue to excel in his new role.”

Young holds a master’s in information management from Central Michigan University. He also served with distinction in the United States Marine Corps and is a Desert Storm veteran.

About MotorCity Casino Hotel

Located on Grand River Avenue at the Lodge Freeway (M-10), MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally-owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner of MotorCity Casino in 2005 and soon embarked on a $300 million expansion and renovation project which was completed in 2008. The entertainment complex is now comprised of an expansive gaming space, the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino, an award-winning 400-room ultra-comfortable high-tech hotel, the high-end restaurant Revel Steak, and other amenities. For more information about MotorCity Casino Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit www.motorcitycasino.com or call 1-866- STAY-MCC.

