Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market Size To Worth USD 5.83 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.20%

New York, United States , April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.65 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.83 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.20% during projected period.





The motorcycle exhaust system is a critical component that enhances the bike's performance, sound, and riding experience. Every component, from the exhaust pipe design to the muffler and tailpipe, contributes to the engine's performance and sound. The market's growth is driven by a variety of factors, including increased demand for greater sound, look, and performance, the ease of installation of slip-on exhaust systems, and the growing acceptability of sports motorcycles. The exhaust system's primary function is to eliminate combustion by-products from the engine's operation, ensuring the safe expulsion of exhaust gases away from the rider. and passenger while also reducing noise, resulting in a more enjoyable riding experience. The growing number of racing supporters in the market has created a desire for components that can improve the performance of on-road motorcycles, resulting in increased demand for market exhaust systems. The global motorcycle exhaust market is growing due to increased demand for improved sound, appearance, and performance, particularly titanium-based systems, offering numerous advantages over stock exhausts. However, the global motorcycle exhaust market is growing due to increased demand for improved sound, appearance, and performance, particularly titanium-based systems, offering numerous advantages over stock exhausts. Hence, these factors may impede the market growth of the global motorcycle exhaust system market during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & & charts from the report on the " Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Type (Single Exhaust System, Dual Exhaust System), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Vehicle Type (Cruiser, Sport, Touring, Standard, Dirt Bike, Scooter), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The OEMs segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global motorcycle exhaust system market is divided into OEMs and aftermarket. Among these, the OEMs segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of motorbike OEMs for daily and long-distance travel will raise demand for motorcycle exhaust systems during the forecast period.

The single exhaust system segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global motorcycle exhaust system market is divided into single exhaust system and dual exhaust system. Among these, the single exhaust system segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market during the projected timeframe. The segmental growth can be attributed to a single exhaust system allows for a more efficient flow of gases outside the vehicle than multi-exhaust systems.

The online segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market during the estimated period.

On the basis of sales channel, the global motorcycle exhaust system market is divided into online and offline. Among these, the online segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the customers looking to purchase automotive exhaust systems remotely will appreciate the convenience, wide range of options, and ease of comparison provided by an online sales channel.

The cruiser segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market during the estimated period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global motorcycle exhaust system market is divided into cruiser, sport, touring, standard, dirt bike, and scooter. Among these, the cruiser segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the Riders seeking comfort and style will love the distinctive design and simple riding position.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global motorcycle exhaust system market over the forecast period. The region is expected to continue its current leadership position during the projection period. Heavyweight motorcycles' growing popularity among high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) is a primary driver of revenue development in this business. Prominent OEMs are actively advertising their products through roadshows and campaigns, particularly in crucial emerging economies like China. Asia-Pacific has attracted considerable automotive manufacturing investments due to government incentives, cost-effectiveness, and raw material availability, leading in significant investments in R&D facilities during the last decade.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global motorcycle exhaust system market during the projected timeframe. The region's growth can be attributed to its demographic profile, with older motorcycle riders dominating the super sport motorcycle market, boosting the adoption of sport and touring motorcycles that require high-quality exhaust systems for improved performance, sound, and style.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global motorcycle exhaust system market include Arrow Special Parts SpA, Two Brothers Racing Inc., Vance and Hines, Bassani Manufacturing, Llexeter Ltd.M4 Products LLC, MIVV SpA, FMF Racing Inc., Graves Motorsports, SAKURA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Voodoo Industries, Yoshimura R and D of America Inc., Car Sound Exhaust System Inc., Cobra Engineering Inc., Sankei Giken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, with a dynamic design that was specially created for Suzuki’s new adventure bike, the Suzuki v-Strom 800DE, akrapovi debuted its new slip-on line (titanium) exhaust.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global motorcycle exhaust system market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market, By Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market, By Type

Single Exhaust System

Dual Exhaust System

Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market, By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market, By Vehicle Type

Cruiser

Sport

Touring

Standard

Dirt Bike

Scooter

Global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



