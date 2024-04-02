8th Annual DigiFest® Temecula Tickets On Sale Now

Temecula, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiFest® Temecula is back and better than ever! Tickets for the 3-day multimedia extravagant event are on sale now! DigiFest® Temecula 2024 will take place on April 19, 20, and 21.

DigiFest® Temecula is so much more than a film festival! Hosted by the nonprofit, JDS Creative Academy, the exciting event allows creators across the digital media spectrum to showcase their work while attendees immerse themselves in engaging presentations and hands-on workshops. DigiFest® Temecula brings the community and region together for a weekend of fun, creativity, networking, inspiration, awards, and entertainment.

Join DigiFest® 2024 as industry professionals inspire attendees with captivating narratives while they share their expertise and talent. Our keynote speakers for the weekend will be Executive Producer Evan Cholfin on Friday Night, Emmy Award-winning actress, Kelly Theibuad on Saturday, and Emmy Award-Winning Director Matt Sellers on Sunday at the awards celebration. With a wide range of other amazing industry professionals sharing inspiring digital media journeys, there will be something for everyone!

Secure your DigiFest® Temecula 2024 tickets now! Plenty of options to choose from, including the coveted VIP and All Access Passes!

VIP All Access Pass: $199– Includes 3-Day Admission and Access to All Events, as well as exclusive one-on-one time with presenters, a VIP swag bag, a complimentary lunch on Saturday, and a beverage of your choice at each event. Valued over $250.00 / priceless value 1-1 time with the industry professionals

$199– Includes 3-Day Admission and Access to All Events, as well as exclusive one-on-one time with presenters, a VIP swag bag, a complimentary lunch on Saturday, and a beverage of your choice at each event. Valued over $250.00 / priceless value 1-1 time with the industry professionals All Access Pass: $125– Includes 3-Day Admission and Access to All Events. A $155 value!

$125– Includes 3-Day Admission and Access to All Events. A $155 value! Friday Night: $30– Blue Carpet, Networking, Speakers, Entertainment, After Party

$30– Blue Carpet, Networking, Speakers, Entertainment, After Party Saturday Day: $30– Speakers, Networking, Expo.

$30– Speakers, Networking, Expo. Saturday Night Screenings: $20

$20 Sunday Day Workshops: $25

$25 Sunday Awards Celebration: $40 – Food, Networking, Keynote Speaker, Entertainment, Digi Awards presentation The Digi, Honorable mentions and Peoples Choice

$40 – Food, Networking, Keynote Speaker, Entertainment, Digi Awards presentation The Digi, Honorable mentions and Peoples Choice Virtual Online Experience: $45

We offer student discounts (student ID required) and other discount opportunities are happening all the time! Follow our social media to stay up-to-date and visit digifesttemecula.org for tickets, additional information, and more!

Our list of speakers includes LUXHAMMER's Executive Producer Evan J. Cholfin, Director/Filmmaker Daniel Robert Cohn, and Digital Storyteller Richard Tiland on Friday, Paramount Pictures/God Bradit Productions Executive Producer and Digital Marketer Summer Helene, MMA Fighter and Host Jarred “Bear” Fiorda, Animator Michael Ruocco, and Emmy Award Winning Actress Kelly Theibuad on Saturday, Social Media YouTube expert Stephanie Garica, A.I. Expert and Co-Founder of Vivians.io Robert Welsh, A.I. Expert Marni Molina, and Emmy Award-winning Director, Matt Sellers on Sunday. There will also be musical performances by local singer-songwriters Travis Guilliams and Joanna Pearl. With names like these, this is an event you won't want to miss!

###

About JDS Creative Academy

JDS Creative Academy is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization based in Temecula, California. The organization is dedicated to inspiring, educating, and enhancing achievement in video production and workforce development. With a focus on visual, performing, and digital arts, JDS Creative Academy offers programs for diverse populations and to foster a diverse and inclusive environment. For more information, visit www.jdscreativeacademy.org or call JDS Studio at (951) 296-6715.

Attachments