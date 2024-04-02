Avid Appoints Wellford Dillard as Chief Executive Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid®, a leading technology provider that powers the Media & Entertainment industry, today announced that it has appointed Wellford Dillard as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Wellford succeeds Jeff Rosica, who is staying with the company in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

Wellford joins Avid after serving as the CEO of Marigold, a leading provider of omni-channel marketing SaaS solutions, used by businesses to manage and deepen customer engagement. Wellford has more than 20 years of experience in the software industry and, prior to Marigold, held CFO roles at vertical software leaders such as Opower and GetWellNetwork, among others.

“We are thrilled to appoint Wellford as the new CEO of Avid,” said William Chisholm, Managing Partner, and Patrick Fouhy, Principal, of STG. “He has an exceptional background leading software businesses and brings a wealth of valuable experience to Avid. His strong track record driving growth will be invaluable during this next phase of the company’s journey. In addition, we want to express our sincere gratitude to Jeff for his leadership and contributions to the company during his tenure as CEO and for his commitment in helping to ensure a successful transition prior to his retirement.”

“I am privileged to join such a terrific team and significant technology leader in the Media & Entertainment industry. It is a critical time for the industry, as well as an important time for Avid, and I am excited to be leading this iconic organization,” said Wellford Dillard. “The company’s continued focus on innovative technology that can help its preeminent customer base deliver on their creative and business objectives will remain at the center of Avid’s focus as we deliver on the company’s strategic goals and next phase of growth.”

“I’m excited about the future of Avid under Wellford’s leadership, and personally believe that he is the right individual at the right time to lead the company,” said Jeff Rosica. “It has been my honor to be the CEO of Avid over the past several years. I am confident that Wellford has what it takes to move the company forward and lead the team to even greater success in the years ahead.”

People create with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

