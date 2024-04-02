Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size To Worth USD 14.23 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.10%

New York, United States , April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.65 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.23 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.10% during projected period.





Refrigerated display cases are mostly utilized in retail establishments and the food and beverage industries. Examples include general stores/hypermarkets, supermarkets, entrance and hotels, and routine outlets. The growing popularity of convenience foods, combined with customers' busy lifestyles, is driving up demand for frozen and chilled food products. Refrigerated display racks are required for storing and displaying frozen and chilled items in a safe and sanitary manner. It helps in client attraction by providing visually appealing displays of food products, both chilled and frozen. Refrigerated display cases are glass-topped cabinets that hold products that need to be kept chilled or preserved. Additionally, refrigerated display cases are used to store and display food goods such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood. The refrigerated display case market is expanding due to regulatory compliance and food safety concerns. Demand for display cabinets is increasing in food services like hotels, restaurants, and caterers. Technological advancements and government-imposed food safety regulations in emerging countries are driving the market, with a focus on low-cost deli cases. However, high cost & high energy consumption, limited adoption, and increasing environmental concerns of refrigerated displays cases market. Hence, these factors may impede the market growth of the global refrigerated display cases market during the forecast period.

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Plug-In, semi-plug-in, Remote), By Design (Vertical, Horizontal, Hybrid), By Application (Retail Stores, Restaurants & Hotels, Others), By End-Users (Supermarkets, convenience stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The plug-in segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market is divided into plug-in, semi plug-in, and remote. Among these, the plug-in segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to energy efficiency, convenience in installation, and versatility in placement within stores. These plug-in consumers are commonly seen in supermarkets, convenience stores, and retail establishments.

The vertical segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of design, the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market is divided into vertical, horizontal, and hybrid. Among these, the vertical segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market during the projected timeframe. The segmental growth can be attributed to the Vertical refrigerated display cases are becoming increasingly popular due to their ease of transporting and low maintenance requirements.

The retail stores segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market is divided into retail stores, restaurants & hotels, and others. Among these, the retail stores segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the Refrigerated display cases are used in retail businesses such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, grocery stores, bakers, and others to store and display chilled and frozen foods and beverages.

The supermarkets segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end-users, the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market is divided into supermarkets and convenience stores. Among these, the supermarkets segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the Supermarkets are continually updating their equipment to meet expanding demand, attract international investors, and drive market expansion.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market over the forecast period. As disposable incomes have expanded, so has demand for home appliances. The refrigerated display case sector in European countries is primarily driven by rising per capita income and demand for packaged foods. The presence of a thriving food and beverage retail industry. Europe's established food and beverage retail sector drives demand for refrigerated display cases in the region.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market during the projected timeframe. The RDC market is anticipated to increase exponentially as RDCs are widely adopted in business sectors. Commercial developments in the retail food sector in developing nations are projected to increase the adoption of refrigerated display cases.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market include Lennox International, Daikin Industries, Ltd., EPTA S.P. A Refrigeration, Hoshizaki International, Arneg S.P.A, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Danfoss A/S, Hussmann Corporation, Carrier Corporation, AHT cooling systems GMBH, Metalfrio Solutions S.A., Haier Group, Verco Limited, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Dover Corporation, Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Lennox International announced the leader in energy-efficient climates-control solutions, to sell business commercial HVAC and refrigerator businesses, which headquarters are in Lyon, France to funds managed by syntagma capital.

In June 2022, Carrier Corporation commercial refrigeration launched the new easy cube, which is highly energy efficient with electronic controls and an integrated temperature display. It has automatic defrost and drip water evaporation and can be set to operate between 3M1 and 3L1 temperatures.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global refrigerated display cases market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By Type

Plug-In

Semi Plug-In

Remote

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By Design

Vertical

Horizontal

Hybrid

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By Application

Retail Stores

Restaurants & Hotels

Others

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By End-Users

Supermarkets

convenience stores

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



