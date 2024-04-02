Portugal’s Maiden Hackathon for ICP Developers Comes to a Close

Lisbon, Portugal, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever "Build on ICP" hackathon, has concluded. With all winners having been announced at the showcase event on the 18th of March 2024, it was a success, to say the least. The event brought together Web3 builders from Portugal and Spain to showcase their talent and innovation on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) blockchain.



Running from March 11th to March 18th, the hackathon saw participants competing for a total prize pool of over €20,000 and the opportunity for additional DFINITY grants. Being a hybrid hackathon, the final days were held at the ICP Hub in Lisbon , where independent builders and teams worked tirelessly to demonstrate their crypto projects, with the goal of launching the next breakout startup, showcasing their skills, or making valuable contributions to the ICP and web3 ecosystem

The Winners Of The “Build On ICP” Hackathon

The Build on ICP hackathon commenced with an engaging online program, immersive virtual workshops, and dedicated team support from February 26th to 29th. This initial phase set the stage for an intensive weekend of “IRL hacking,” unfolding from Friday, March 1st, to Sunday, March 3rd, at the ICP office in Lisbon. During these pivotal days, participants diligently refined their innovative products and honed their presentation skills, preparing for the crucial pitches ahead.



The culmination of their efforts was showcased on Monday, March 18th, during the Final Showcase and Announcement of Winners. This event marked a significant milestone in the hackathon, as the participants had the opportunity to present their completed projects to a panel of esteemed judges from the likes of Lightshift Capital , 3commas Capital , and DFINITY themselves. As well as an audience of peers and industry professionals.

Here are the winning projects:

First Place: ICP Lend Protocol

The ICP Lend Protocol stands out as a pioneering DeFi platform that is taking crypto lending to the next level. By integrating advanced features such as HTTP requests and Timers, the protocol offers a seamless experience for users, ensuring real-time updates and automated operations. The integration of price feeds and execution of automated liquidations highlight the platform's commitment to user convenience and experience.

Second Place: TruMarket

TruMarket is reshaping the agricultural sector, leveraging automated smart contracts to secure funding for fruit growers. This approach ensures transparency and traceability throughout the supply chain, benefiting all stakeholders and is only possible using the web3 tech stack. The platform's commitment to utilizing the ICP for practical and impactful solutions is more than evident.

Third Place: Hack

Hack introduces a governance platform for Ethereum DAOs, utilizing on-chain voting and HTTP Outcalls to streamline decision-making processes. This project showcases the versatility of the IC Protocol in supporting cross-blockchain functionalities.

These projects clearly demonstrate the diverse applications of the IC protocol and highlight the community's innovative spirit. As the winners celebrate their achievements, the broader ecosystem can look forward to the continued development and implementation of these solutions.

The grand prize for the Build on ICP hackathon includes €2,500 in USDC, a comprehensive go-to-market strategy valued at €10,000, and the potential for a grant from the DFINITY Foundation. The second-place project will receive a PR campaign worth €5,000 and €1,500 in stablecoins, while the third-place winner will be awarded €1,000 in stablecoins.



About The ‘Build on ICP’ Hackathon

The "Build on ICP" hackathon was an open event with no specific tasks, tracks, or themes, encouraging maximum creativity and innovation within Portugal and Spain’s web3 community. The presented projects were showcased to influential parties in the ICP and web3 ecosystem and others building tools and applications on the Internet Computer. The judging panel included esteemed members from Lightshift Capital, 3Commas Capital, and the DFINITY Foundation, and were all thoroughly impressed by the calibre of participants.

All participants were first-time builders on the ICP (Internet Computer Protocol), and part of the entry requirements was to complete an ICP certification course and create a smart contract on the blockchain. The event aimed to improve the quality of ICP dApps and unlock the passion of talented builders, contributing to an open and autonomous internet.

The success of the "Build on ICP" hackathon marks a significant milestone in the growth of the ICP ecosystem. It showcased the participants' talent and creativity while also highlighting the potential of the Internet Computer Protocol to support a wide range of applications, from DeFi to agriculture.

About Internet Computer Protocol

As a third-generation blockchain, the Internet Computer Protocol is a decentralized computing platform, offering an alternative to conventional IT infrastructures. It enables the creation of Web3 services and enterprise systems entirely on the blockchain, thereby eliminating reliance on centralized cloud computing services like Amazon Web Services. This innovative approach aims to revolutionize the digital landscape, providing a more secure, transparent, and equitable internet.

About ICP Hub Portugal

ICP Hub Portugal is a community-driven initiative based in Lisbon aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration within the ICP ecosystem. Led by Tim Haldorsson, Founder and CEO of Lunar Strategy, the hub organizes networking events, builder workshops, hackathons, and other activations to support builders and developers in bringing their ideas to life.

About the DFINITY Foundation

The DFINITY Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and promoting the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). Founded with the mission to create a decentralized and inclusive digital infrastructure, DFINITY empowers builders and developers with the tools needed to create open and autonomous Internet services. The Swiss nonprofit also boasts the largest R&D team in the blockchain sector.



