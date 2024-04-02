Attention Doximity, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



On April 1, 2024, during trading hours, a critical report was published by Jehosaphat Research regarding Doximity. The report expressed concerns that the company's healthcare advertising sector is facing challenges due to several fundamental problems, identified through detailed forensic accounting analysis, discussions with former employees, digital marketing agencies, among other investigative methods. Furthermore, Jehosaphat Research suggested that Doximity's core sales might be on a downward trajectory, a situation purportedly obscured by the company through the practice of expedited revenue recognition. Following the release of this report, Doximity's stock experienced a notable drop in its intraday trading value on the same day.

