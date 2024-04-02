Investigation Into Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (“Zevra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZVRA) complied with federal securities laws. On March 28, 2024, Zevra disclosed that it had “concluded that the Company’s previously issued audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, (collectively, the “Prior Financial Statements”) should no longer be relied upon.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

