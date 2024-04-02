Dawn Kasulke Joins Peapack Private as Senior Managing Director, Team Leader

BEDMINSTER, NJ, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, are proud to announce that Dawn Kasulke has been appointed to lead a team of experienced commercial bankers as a Senior Managing Director, Team Leader, for Peapack Private’s New York City location. She will oversee building out the Bank’s presence in Manhattan. Dawn has extensive experience leading high-performing commercial bankers whose primary focus is providing customized client solutions that meet individual and complex needs.



With a proven track record as a financial services professional, Dawn brings 24 years of experience to Peapack Private, previously serving as Banking Group Head at Customers Bank in New York City where she delivered exceptional revenue growth, increased market share, and maximized profits. Prior to that as National Business Banking Sales Director and Business Banking Regional Director at Santander Bank, N.A. in New York City, she managed 12 teams across the Metro New York, New England, and Mid-Atlantic Regions, supporting the sales and portfolio growth goals. Dawn’s experience includes similar team management roles as Business Banking Marketing Executive Manager and Vice President, District Manager at Capital One; Vice President, District Manager and Vice President Business Banking Group Manager at US Bank; and Vice President Commercial Banking, Wells Fargo.

Ms. Kasulke holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Law and Leadership from Seattle University.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

