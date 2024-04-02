LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA)

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:

Do you, or did you, own shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA)?



Did you purchase your shares between August 11, 2023 and March 25, 2024, inclusive?



Did you lose money in your investment in Luna Innovations Incorporated?



Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Luna Innovations Incorporated (“Luna Innovations” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUNA) between August 11, 2023 and March 25, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Luna Innovations securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Luna Innovations Incorporated Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Luna Innovations’ financial statements from August 10, 2023 to the present included false figures as a result of improper revenue recognition; (2) as a result, Luna Innovations would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from August 10, 2023 to November 14, 2023; and (3) Luna Innovations lacked adequate internal controls.

On March 12, 2024, after the market closed, Luna Innovations filed with the SEC a Form 8-K announcing it would need to restate its financial statements for the second and third quarters of 2023.

On this news, the price of Luna Innovations stock fell $2.24 per share, or 35.78%, to close at $4.02 on March 13, 2024.

Then, on March 25, 2024, after the market closed, the Company filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K, which announced that Defendant CEO Scott Graeff had retired, effective immediately.

On this news, Luna Innovations’ stock price fell $0.41 per share, or over 11%, to close at $3.14 per share on March 26, 2024.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 31, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

