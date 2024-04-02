Global Flax Seeds Market Size To Exceed USD 26.96 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.26%

New York, United States , April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flax Seeds Market Size is to Grow from USD 16.15 Billion in 2023 to USD 26.96 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.26% during the projected period.





Flax Seeds originate from the plant flax which produces an oil known as linseed oil or flaxseed oil. It is a drying oil that is used in manufacturing paints, varnishes, resins, and inks. Flax is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and nutrients such as calcium, iron, niacin, phosphorus, and vitamin E. It also contains α-linolenic acid (ALA) (fatty acid), lignans, proteins (18–23%), and dietary fibers. Flax seeds have potential medicinal properties that help to reduce low-grade inflammation in arthritis and reduce constipation. Consumption of flax seeds is beneficial for individuals having diabetes, cholesterol, and heart problems. It is also being used in textile industries and the production of linoleum, varnish, and ink. The high nutritional value and various health-beneficial effects of flax seeds, increase the demand for flax seeds to incorporate in various food products. Thus, there is a rising demand for flax seeds in the food industry which is likely to drive the global flax seeds market. The extracted flax seeds oil is used for industrial purposes as a drying oil paints, varnish, linoleum, and printing inks. The increasing utilization of flax seeds in the commercial field sector is likely to promote the global flaxseeds market. On the contrary, the unregulated consumption of flaxseed is negatively impact the human health. For instance, the consumption of flax seeds is prohibited for individuals suffering from blood disorders can induce bowel obstructions in case of constipation. Thus, the negative health effects of flax seeds are impeding the flaxseed market progress, and limiting market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & & charts from the report on the " Global Flax Seeds Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Flax seed oil, Ground flax seed, and Whole flax seed), By Application (Food industry, and Animal feed), By Certification (Organic and Conventional) By Distribution channel (Online retail, and offline retail) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The ground flax seed segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on form, the global flax seeds market is segmented into flax seed oil, ground flax seed, and whole flax seed. Among these, the ground flax seed segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Ground flax seeds are easily digestible ingredients that are integrated into various food products. The beneficial effect of flax seeds is considered to be a beneficial factor in aiding the segment’s growth.

The food industry segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global flax seeds market is segmented into the food industry and animal feed. Among these, the food industry segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. Various forms of flaxseeds are widely used in the food industry such as bakery products and other edibles. It is also incorporated in animal feed products as a nutritional element that is expected to exceed the significant market growth.

The organic segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the certification, the global flax seeds market is segmented into organic and conventional. Among these, the organic segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. Organic flaxseeds are widely purchased by customers who are concerned about harmful chemical-containing products as these are pesticides and chemical-free which are grown without industrial fertilizers or genetically modified organisms.

The online retail segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global flax seeds market is segmented into online retail and offline retail. Among these, the online retail segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. Online retail is more convenient and accessible. It has the option of comparing costs and reading reviews at home that is making shopping more convenient and comfortable than offline retail.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of flax seeds is thus expected to fuel the market development in the region. The increasing manufacturing share of the flax seeds market in Canada. Zeghers Canada made significant investments in labeling and traceability software to fulfill the demand for transparency and traceability.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing demand of flax seeds in emerging economies such as India and China for consumption purposes positively affects the flax seed market in the region. The increasing health benefits of flax seeds are also benefitting the flax seeds market. It is also incorporated in animal feed products to provide nutrition to the animals.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global flax seeds market are Archer-Daniels-Midland, AgMotion, Linwoods Health Foods, Winco Foods, Natural Foods Bob’s Red Mill, S.S. Johnson Seeds, Stoney Creek Oil Products Pty Ltd., Dick’s Seed, CanMar Grain Products, Waltanna Farms, Farmers Elevator, Grain Millers, Omega Flaxseed Inc., Sunnyville Farms Ltd., and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), launched ‘Knwble Grwn’ food brands at Natural Products Expo. ADM is the largest and only flax oil plant in the North American region.

In March 2021, India Gate Basmati Rice extended its existing Health Portfolio, introducing "Active Heart Special Roasted Flax Seeds" & "Wholesome Health Special Chia Seeds".

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global flax seeds market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Flax Seeds Market, Form Analysis

Flax seed oil

Ground flax seed

Whole flax seed

Global Flax Seeds Market, Application Analysis

Food industry

Animal feed

Global Flax Seeds Market, Certification Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Global Flax Seeds Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Online retail

Offline retail

Global Flax Seeds Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



