Global After Sun Care Products Market Projected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "After Sun Care Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Projections



In light of the recent strategic analysis, the worldwide After Sun Care Products market, which was valued at US$2.6 Billion in 2022, is on a growth trajectory with expectations to achieve a market size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030. This reflects a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. A noteworthy surge is anticipated within the Lotion segment that is predicted to document a CAGR of 4.1%, suggesting a significant increase in market demand leading to the year 2030.





Regional Insights



The United States market is currently estimated at US$694.5 Million, demonstrating robust growth within the sector. Meanwhile, China is forecast to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 6.8%, indicating a growing demand for after sun care products in the region. Other regions such as Japan and Canada are expected to grow at CAGRs of 2.3% and 3.1% respectively, within the same forecast period. Furthermore, the European market, spearheaded by Germany, is projected to see an approximate CAGR of 3%, reinforcing the global focus on after sun care and skin health.



Competitive Landscape



The After Sun Care Products market includes a diverse range of global players, contributing to a competitive industry landscape. This market includes 213 featured competitors, each demonstrating innovation, quality, and leadership in their offerings. Among these competitors are renowned companies that contribute to the dynamics of the industry, serving their consumers with an ever-evolving suite of after sun care products. The commitment to cater to the skin care needs post sun exposure continues to drive product development and innovation within the sector.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Avon Products, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Bioderma Laboratories

Burt`s Bees, Inc.

Christian Dior SE

Clarins S.A

Coty Inc.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (The)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Lancaster Group

L`Oréal S.A.

Procter & Gamble Company (The)

Revlon, Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Unilever PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/era6w0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment