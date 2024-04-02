MissionSquare Retirement Announces Retirement of Chief Investment Officer Wayne Wicker Following Distinguished Financial Services Career

Washington D.C., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement , a staunch advocate of retirement security and financial well-being, today announces the retirement of Wayne Wicker, the company’s highly respected Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Karen Chong-Wulff, CFA, CAIA, Head of Fixed Income for MissionSquare Retirement, will succeed Wicker as Acting CIO, effective April 5, 2024, in accordance with the company’s succession plan.

“MissionSquare Retirement is grateful for Wayne’s twenty years of service to the company, and we wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Deanna J. Santana , Acting CEO & President at MissionSquare Retirement. “MissionSquare Retirement, during Wayne’s tenure, built and led an experienced and highly capable investment team that will continue to focus on helping build retirement security.”

“We are fortunate to have such a highly qualified and committed investment expert take the helm. For the past 16 years in her role as Head of Fixed Income with MissionSquare Retirement, Karen has delivered exceptional leadership, steady growth of our fixed income platform, and consistently solid absolute and relative performance for our flagship stable value product, MissionSquare PLUS Fund. Karen has been instrumental in developing and refining our overarching investment process, serving as an active member of our ongoing macroeconomic forecasting process. Karen hits the ground running, and we know that she will provide strong and consistent leadership,” Santana added.

Reflecting on his tenure with MissionSquare Retirement and his decision to retire, Wicker said, “After leading the Investment team’s sharp focus on delivering retirement security for our public service plan participants, now is the time to transition to retirement so I can focus on my health and family.”

With more than 35 years of investment industry experience, Chong-Wulff is a widely respected investment professional and has a long tenure with MissionSquare Retirement. Prior to joining MissionSquare Retirement in July 2007, Chong-Wulff held senior positions at DuPont Capital Management and Morley Capital Management. She holds an MBA from Washington State University and a Bachelor of Accountancy from the National University of Singapore. Additionally, Chong-Wulff is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst® (CAIA), holding the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Stable Value Investment Association.

