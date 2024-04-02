Joshua Chandler joins D-BOX as the new Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Chandler (CFA, MBA) as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, effective April 22, 2024. He will supervise the financial and operational activities of the Company. With extensive leadership expertise spanning over twenty years in corporate development, finance, and at the operational level, Mr. Chandler will bring the strategic and operational vision needed to spearhead D-BOX into its next phase of development.



“We are very happy to welcome Mr. Chandler to our executive team,” says Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “His diversified skill set, past accomplishments and business acumen will be an asset for the next phase of D-BOX. He will actively contribute to the development of the corporate strategy and the expansion of the organization worldwide.”

“I am very excited to join a market leader such as D-BOX and I am looking forward to putting all my energy in accelerating its growth and creating shareholder value,” says Josh Chandler. “I eagerly await to not only optimize the financial performance but also to assist D-BOX towards new heights of success while navigating challenges with confidence.”

Josh brings a solid background of achievements most recently at Cook it, Aimia, Gildan and Fairstone Bank of Canada. As part of these different experiences, Mr. Chandler has repeatedly demonstrated his leadership and has initiated and deployed transformative strategies to accelerate the value of organizations for stakeholders.

Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX, has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation for the period of March 31, 2024, the effective date of resignation of the former chief financial officer of the Corporation, to April 22, 2024.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D BOX.com.

