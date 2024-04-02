Peapack Private Hires Joanne Gagliardi, Senior Managing Director

BEDMINSTER, NJ, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, are proud to announce that Joanne Gagliardi has joined its commercial banking team as a Senior Managing Director. With the Bank’s expanded footprint in New York City, Joanne joins a team of high-skilled commercial bankers, helping to grow Peapack Private and its commercial and industrial business into the New York market. She is responsible for providing customized banking solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises to achieve their long-term financial goals.

Joanne brings over 25 years of financial services experience to Peapack Private, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager at Capital One Bank where she was designated as top banker for eight consecutive years, increasing profitability through the generation of new business while expanding the portfolio of complex clients. Prior to that, Joanne held the positions of Vice President, Business Development Officer at Sterling National Bank and Vice President, Business Relationship Manager & Private Client Services, Chase Bank, where she managed commercial customer and prospective business, while providing white-glove service and customization to each individual client’s needs.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

