Reimagining GameFi: Introducing "IN" - The Dawn of Play, Earn, and Own in WEB3

Hong Kong, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where gaming intersects with groundbreaking blockchain technology, "IN" emerges as a beacon of innovation, challenging the status quo of GameFi projects. The brainchild of Vladimir Malyshev, the founder of OnGame with over 13 years of experience in GameDev and eSports, "IN" is the culmination of five years of dedicated development in WEB3 & FinTech. Having successfully launched an ICO, the OnGame team decided to pool their collective expertise to create "IN," which has been making waves in AppStore & Google Play since February 2023. According to playtoearn, "IN" has been heralded as the second-best web3 game in 2023.

Since 2020, the visionary team behind "IN" has meticulously observed the GameFi landscape, recognizing the untapped potential of WEB3 and blockchain to revolutionize the gaming industry. These technologies herald a new dawn of gaming experiences, where players can truly own in-game assets, earn while playing, and engage in a secure environment free from the shadows of cheaters and hackers.

Yet, the journey has not been without its challenges. The market has seen the release of thousands of games, many falling into repetitive patterns:

- Mandatory NFT purchases for game entry

- Monotonous gameplay lacking depth

- Pyramid-scheme-like economics driving scarcity

- A surge of bots exploiting freebies

The result? A vast chasm between the four billion gamers worldwide and the few tens of millions who have ventured into WEB3 gaming. It's a stark reminder that simplicity, clarity, and genuine player engagement are the cornerstones of successful gaming experiences.

"IN" stands as a testament to what happens when the focus shifts back to the gamer. It's not just a game; it's a revolution. Here's why:

- Play Anywhere, Anytime: A game accessible across all devices, offering seamless integration for gamers on the go.

- Free to Start: Jump into the world of "IN" without barriers, no crypto wallet or NFT purchase required.

- Role Play Your Way: A mass-market genre with Role Play elements, ensuring every player's journey is unique.

- Engrossing Narrative: Dive into a story where you're not just a player but a pivotal author of the game's unfolding saga.









The "IN" Token ($TIN) is the utility token of the "IN" project by OnGame, serving as a premium currency for in-game purchases. The in-game exchange allows players to earn and sell in-game gems in exchange for $TIN. Requirements for $TIN include purchasing premium multipliers for farming (experience, gems), PvE boosters (for battle characteristics, time), buying and selling in the in-game market of game valuables (trophies, equipment, etc.), obtaining premium boxes with higher-grade heroes and higher-value items, auctions for leasing game buildings with the right to collect taxes, and auctions of super-quality equipment items (of the highest rarity). The mechanism of exchanging in-game currency for premium currency and vice versa entails a live auction of demand and offer between players and is formed by the community itself.

Fair Economy: A balanced market with safeguards against bots and unfair play, ensuring a level playing field for all.

True Ownership: Earn, buy, sell, or gift your game progress and assets — because they're rightfully yours.

Earning Made Fun: The "play and earn" model redefined, turning enjoyment into profitability.

The narrative of "IN" unfolds with a professor's accidental discovery of a new world through a failed experiment. A world brimming with gems, yet no way back home. This marks the beginning of an extraordinary quest, as players unite to explore, adapt, and ultimately, conquer.

From battling monsters attracted by gem energy to establishing a base camp and constructing a city, "IN" offers a collective quest like no other. The game evolves based on community decisions, whether forging new weapons or saddling horses to explore distant lands.

A Future Written by You

With 12 chapters already scripted, players of "IN" will navigate through discoveries, space rifts, and ancient civilizations. The game's destiny, however, lies in your hands. Will you unite to build the portal back home, transitioning "IN" from a casual adventure to a sprawling 3D metaverse?

The journey from conception in summer 2021 to a full-fledged release in 2023 encapsulates a story of innovation, testing, and triumphant entry into the gaming world. With significant registrations, evolving player engagement, and a sustainable revenue model, "IN" is not just a game — it's the future of GameFi.

Embark on the Journey

The path ahead for "IN" is bright, with localization plans, community building, and the introduction of esports and betting functionalities. By 2027, "IN" aims to transform into a metaverse with 10 million active users, redefining entertainment, earning, and education in the digital age.

Join us as we craft a new chapter in gaming history. The world of "IN" awaits your courage, creativity, and camaraderie. Together, let's build a legacy that transcends worlds.



