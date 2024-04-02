This World Autism Month, Autism Speaks Canada urges allies and friends to fearlessly stand together for change and inclusion.

Toronto, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks Canada marks an evolution in collaborating with and standing alongside the autistic community by launching Autism Speaks Canada’s World Autism Month campaign. The campaign includes a pledge to #ActFearlessly for change and the launch of Champions of Change program. Currently, 1 in 50 children and youth are diagnosed with autism in Canada. This prevalance rate, combined with pervasive misconceptions about autism and the spread of disinformation, have made it more critical than ever that autistic people are supported, championed, and celebrated.

#ActFearlessly encourages autistic Canadians and allies to come together and stand fearlessly to advance meaningful change. Misconceptions about autism and the frequent exclusion of autistic people from important conversations, threaten access to the vital information, resources and support autistic people and their families need.

The Champions of Change program includes autistic advocates and spokespeople with a wide range of experiences, support needs and connections to autism. Champions of Change are advocates and advisors for the nonprofit organization and to the autistic community at large — helping steer the future of the organization.

Autism Speaks Canada’s inaugural Champion of Change, Alyssa Chapman (she/they), is a self-advocate dedicated to the celebration and empowerment of all communities. They are happiest doing land-based practices, and learning from the Indigenous peoples who originally inhabited these lands. “I am so excited to start this new role as the Champion of Change for Autism Speaks Canada. To me, there is great beauty in the diversity of us all, including those I share space within the autistic community.” said Alyssa Chapman, “As a person who works for many communities, I feel at home in this role, where Autism Speaks Canada is allowing me to share my experiences and passion for driving positive change for autistic folks everywhere.” Alyssa’s fearlessness in sharing their personal experiences and challenging societal norms serves as an inspiration to others on similar journeys.

Autism Speaks Canada is committed to creating an inclusive Canada where autistic people are embraced, celebrated, and recognized for their unique contributions and have the opportunities they need to reach their full potential.

Visit their website to learn more. www.AutismSpeaks.ca/Fearless/

About Autism Speaks Canada

Autism Speaks Canada is dedicated to creating an inclusive Canada for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. They do this through advocacy, services, supports, research and innovation, and advances in care for autistic individuals and their families. To find Canadian resources, join an event or donate, visit autismspeaks.ca. Follow @AutismSpeaksCanada on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and @AutismSpeaksCan on X.

