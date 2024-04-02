LGI Homes Named a Top Workplace for the Fourth Consecutive Year

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), one of the nation’s largest and most recognized homebuilders, announced today that it received the 2024 Top Workplace USA award issued by Energage and USA Today. This is LGI Homes’ 4th consecutive year to receive this distinction.



“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace USA for the fourth consecutive year,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “At LGI Homes, we are focused on maintaining a positive environment where top talent can thrive as our business grows. This award is a testament to LGI Homes’ strong corporate culture and our dedication to conducting every facet of our business with the utmost integrity. Most importantly, it reflects our loyal employees and their commitment to delivering exceptional results in a fast-paced, people-centric environment as they help families around the country achieve the dream of homeownership.”

The Top Workplaces USA Award program celebrates nationally recognized companies who focus on making the world a better place by prioritizing a people-centered culture, giving employees a voice and seeking to optimize the workplace experience.

Honorees are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, that evaluate factors such as leadership, culture, and benefits that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT LGI HOMES, INC.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

