Pea Protein Market Valuation to Reach US$ 4,723.9 Million by 2034, Spurred by Rising Demand for Plant-based Proteins | Report by FMI

NEWARK, Del, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pea protein market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,604.3 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4,723.9 million by 2034. Over the forecast period, global pea protein demand will likely increase at a robust CAGR of 11.4%.



Pea protein isolates and concentrates remain highly sought-after products in the market owing to their high protein content and other benefits. These products are widely used in food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements. The pea protein isolates segment is set to account for a value share of 47.3% in 2024.

Several factors are expected to stimulate growth of the pea protein industry over the assessment period. These include:

Growing demand for plant-based proteins

Rising popularity of veganism and vegan foods

Increasing usage of pea protein in products like plant-based meat alternatives, protein supplements, and dairy substitutes

Growing awareness about the benefits of pea protein

Widening applications of pea protein in animal feed, infant nutrition, and functional food & beverages



The consumption of protein-rich foods is rising rapidly due to growing health consciousness among consumers globally. This, in turn, is expected to drive demand for plant-based proteins like pea protein.

Consumers are looking for nutrients in packaged food products because their increasingly hectic lifestyles prevent them from regularly eating a nutritionally adequate meal. As a result, manufacturers of packaged meals are incorporating proteins, like pea protein, and other nutrient-rich ingredients into their food offerings.

Increasing demand for plant-based protein sources due to rising health, environmental, and ethical reasons is expected to fuel sales of pea protein. It is a top choice for consumers due to its complete amino acid profile, sustainability, and hypoallergenic properties.

The soaring demand for value-added products that can cater to health-conscious customers is anticipated to propel pea protein demand in the market. Similarly, increasing marketing & promotional strategies by pea protein manufacturers will likely boost the market through 2034.

Key Takeaways from the Pea Protein Report:

The global market for pea protein is expected to total US$ 4,723.9 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on product type, the pea protein isolates segment is set to hold a market share of 47.3% in 2024.

in 2024. By end-use, the food processing sector is projected to account for a value share of 50.5% in 2024.

in 2024. The United States industry is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

through 2034. Demand in China is projected to rise at a 6.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.



“Rise of veganism and growing popularity of plant-based diets are projected to create growth prospects for the pea protein industry during the assessment period,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Who is Winning?

Top companies are expanding their portfolios by introducing new products. They also employ strategies such as acquisitions, distribution agreements, advertisements, partnerships, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.

Key Players in the Pea Protein Market Include

Burcon Nutrascience

Roquette Freres

The Scoular Company

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Nutri-Pea Ltd.

Shandong Jianyuan Group

Sotexpro SA

Ingredion, Inc.

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Fenchem Inc.

Martin & Pleasance



For instance,

In 2022, new organic pea ingredients, including organic pea starch and organic pea protein were unveiled by Roquette, a global leader in plant proteins and plant-based ingredients.



Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pea protein market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the pea protein industry based on nature (organic and conventional), product type (protein concentrates, protein isolates, textured protein, hydrolyzed protein), end use (food processing, animal feed, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, infant nutrition, cosmetic and personal care), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa).

Pea Protein Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein

By End-use:

Food Processing Meat Alternatives Bakery Products Confectionery Snacks & Cereals Meat-based Products Functional Beverages Others

Animal Feed Livestock Cattle Swine Poultry Pet Food Aquafeed

Nutraceuticals

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Cosmetic and Personal Care



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

