DOXIMITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Doximity, Inc. on Behalf of Doximity Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Doximity, Inc. (“Doximity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DOCS) on behalf of Doximity stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Doximity has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 1, 2024, during market hours, Jehosaphat Research released a report on Doximity. In this report, Jehosaphat stated that “[w]e believe this healthcare advertising business is coming under pressure due to a variety of fundamental issues, which we’ve investigated via forensic accounting analysis, interviews with former employees and digital marketing agencies, [. . .] and other means.” Further, Jehosaphat stated that it believed Doximity’s underlying sales had been declining, “but that this decline has been masked through accelerated revenue recognition."

On this news, the price of Doximity stock fell in intraday trading on April 1, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

