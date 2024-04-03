IRHYTHM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. - IRTC

NEW ORLEANS, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 8, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IRTC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 11, 2022, and May 30, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of iRhythm and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-irtc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 8, 2024.

About the Lawsuit

iRhythm and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 30, 2023, the Company disclosed the receipt of a Warning Letter from the FDA regarding “non-conformities to regulations for medical devices, including medical device reporting requirements, relating to the Company’s Zio AT System and medical device quality system requirements,” specifically addressing a series of deficiencies tied to the marketing and capabilities of the Zio AT device that potentially posed a known but undisclosed risk to patients, for example transmission limits of arrhythmia or heart irregularity events.

On this news, the price of iRhythm’s shares fell $7.41 per share, or 6.1%, from a closing price of $121.68 on May 30, 2023, to a closing price of $114.27 on May 31, 2023.

The case is Glazing Employers and Glaziers’ Union Local #27 Pension and Retirement Fund v. iRhythm Technologies, Inc., No. 24-cv-706.

