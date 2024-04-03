SSR MINING SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against SSR Mining Inc. - SSRM

NEW ORLEANS, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 17, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against SSR Mining Inc. (NasdaqGS: SSRM), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of SSR and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ssrm/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 17, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

SSR and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company materially overstated its commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; (ii) it engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

The case is Akhras v. SSR Mining Inc., et al., 24-cv-739.

