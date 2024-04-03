Innohas USA Inc. (Sunlit Foods) Unveils World's Largest Plant-Based Food Factory in Jecheon, South Korea

JECHEON, KOREA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innohas USA Inc. (operating under the brand Sunlit Foods) has announced the grand opening of its second manufacturing facility, setting a new global benchmark as the largest plant-based food production site operating exclusively with plant-derived ingredients. Located in Jecheon, South Korea, this pioneering facility underscores Innohas's commitment to innovating and producing Korean-style plant-based foods that cater to the growing global appetite for Korean cuisine.





Preparing authentic Korean dishes at home can be daunting due to the intricate balance of flavors and the wide range of ingredients used. In Korea, the expertise of master Korean chefs is highly esteemed, often considered the pinnacle of culinary achievement. Innohas leverages this expertise by working closely with Korean cuisine specialists to develop products that enable consumers to easily enjoy the essence of Korean flavors at home.

The newly launched Innohas Green Food Factory in Jecheon boasts an extensive lineup of production facilities, including the nation's largest frozen kimbap production line, dedicated plant-based BBQ and deep-frying lines, and an exclusive oven line for plant-based products. This comprehensive setup facilitates the production of both finished goods and ingredients for further culinary use.





Innohas's foray into the plant-based food sector is particularly noteworthy in Korea, a country with a strong meat-eating culture. Despite the challenge, Innohas continues to spearhead the plant-based trend in Korea, offering a range of products that enable consumers to easily adopt plant-based options without sacrificing taste or traditional flavors.

Under the Sunlit Foods brand, the company offers a product line that includes Plant-based Bulgogi, Vegetable Kimbap, Plant-based Bulgogi Japchae, and Plant-based Bibimbap, among others. This collection, totaling 11 types of ready-to-eat meals, can be prepared in just 3 to 6 minutes. These products cater to the demand for convenience while aligning with the global shift towards sustainable and ethical food choices.

Both of Innohas's manufacturing facilities are certified with HACCP and FSSC22000, reflecting the company's commitment to the highest standards of quality control. The first factory has already demonstrated the quality and reliability of Innohas's products by providing OEM services to various entities in the United States.

In a significant move to expand its global footprint, Innohas is set to participate in SIAL 2024 in Paris this October. This event will showcase its innovative products and explore further opportunities in the European market, underscoring Innohas's ambition to be a leader in the plant-based industry not only in Korea but also on the global stage. This participation offers high-quality, sustainable food options to a broader audience.

As Innohas continues to grow, it remains dedicated to pioneering in plant-based food innovation, making Korean cuisine more accessible and enjoyable for consumers worldwide while contributing to a more sustainable future.

