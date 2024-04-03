Ontex publishes annual report and convenes its annual general shareholders’ meeting

Aalst, Belgium, April 3, 2024 – Ontex, a leading international developer and producer of hygienic products and solutions, today publishes its 2023 integrated annual report and related documents and convenes its annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held at its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium, on May 3, 2024.

The integrated annual report, which relates to the period between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023, reports on Ontex’s financial, environmental, social and governance data for that period, as well as on its leadership and strategy. The integrated annual report 2023 and related documents are available in English and Dutch at ontex.com .

Gustavo Calvo Paz , Ontex’s CEO, said:

“I am happy to present our Annual report, looking back at 2023: the first year of our transformation journey. In 2023, marking 6 consecutive quarters of improvement, we delivered solid results by focusing on what creates value: competitive and sustainable innovation, best-in-class operations and expanding our business in our Core Markets. Our achievements are the result of the collective effort of our people and give us the confidence to continue our journey.”

Ontex Group NV also convenes its annual general shareholders’ meeting at its headquarters at Korte Keppestraat 21, 9320 Aalst, Belgium, on Friday, May 3, 2024, commencing at 14:00 CEST. The agenda, proposed resolutions and other documents relating to the annual general shareholders’ meeting can be found on: ontex.com/agmshareholder-information .

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of hygienic products and solutions for retailers and healthcare, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Attachments