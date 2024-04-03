Press Release

April 3, 2024

Signify appoints Zeljko Kosanovic as acting CFO

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announces the appointment of Signify’s group controller Zeljko Kosanovic as acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from April 1, 2024. Kosanovic replaces Javier van Engelen, who stepped down on April 1, 2024 to pursue other interests.

“I am very pleased that Zeljko has agreed to step up to the role of acting CFO,” said Eric Rondolat, CEO. “He brings a comprehensive knowledge of Signify’s business and a proven track record in financial leadership positions that places him in a strong position to support our ongoing leadership of the industry.”

Mr. Zeljko Kosanovic joined Signify in 2017 as the CFO of Signify’s Digital Solutions division and has been the group controller since 2021. Before joining Signify, he held numerous CFO and senior leadership positions in general management and organizational transformation with Schneider Electric, in China, Brazil and Europe.

A French native, Zeljko holds a Bachelor of Arts from Nottingham Trent University, a Master’s in International Business from Grenoble University and an Executive MBA from Kellogg Hong-Kong University of Science & Technology.

“With 30 years’ experience in this field, Zeljko Kosanovic has shown he has the financial competencies required for this role,” said Arthur van der Poel, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Signify, “We have full confidence in his leadership and look forward to working with him to continue to drive forward the business.”

