KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 25 March 2024 and 28 March 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 25-03-2024 70 000 € 4 807 187 € 68.67 € 68.28 € 68.80 26-03-2024 70 000 € 4 828 187 € 68.97 € 68.58 € 69.30 27-03-2024 70 000 € 4 867 618 € 69.54 € 69.28 € 69.84 28-03-2024 72 000 € 5 000 112 € 69.45 € 69.20 € 69.70

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 13 843 378 on 28 March 2024, for a total consideration of

€ 813 997 391.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Rectification:

In the previous update of 26th March 2024, the data of the share buyback regarding the transactions executed by KBC Group NV on 22 March 2024 were not fully correct. Please find the correct data below.

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 22-03-2024 71 000 € 4 859 240 € 68.44 € 68.26 € 69.08

