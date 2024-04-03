Norne Securities initiated coverage of Ignitis Group

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces that Norne Securities AS (hereinafter – Norne Securities), Norwegian investment bank providing equity research, stock brokerage, and stock and fund trading services, has initiated sponsored research of the Group and published the initiation report.

Research includes insights on the Group performance, potential, estimates and valuation. In addition to the initiation report, Norne Securities will publish quarterly updates. All will be publicly available on the Group’s website .

“Since the IPO in 2020, our shareholder base has more than tripled, mostly due to the growing number of retail investors, and now stands at over 20,000. Being the largest issuer in the Baltics and having the trust of an ever-increasing number of retail investors drives us to further support them with high quality, objective analysis of the Group’s current performance and its prospects. We also expect Scandinavian research to cover the interest in the Group among institutional investors in the Nordic region,” says the Group’s CFO Jonas Rimavičius.

In addition to the initiation of this coverage, the recommendations and the consensus of other equity analysts who follow the Group can be found here .

Legal notice:

The Group’s sponsored research provides high quality analysis while maintaining objectivity and a professional view. As it is available to all market participants, it enables market awareness, particularly to the benefit of retail investors. Research reports are prepared based on publicly available information and are provided for information purposes only. They should not be used or relied upon as an investment advice to trade the Group’s securities. The responsibility related to investment decisions lies with the investors.

