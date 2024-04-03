Carry Cases Market To Reach USD 15.2 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carry Cases Market size was valued at USD 8.4 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Carry cases are storage accessories for bags used for leisure or travel. They come in various sizes and shapes and are intended for versatile use. They are durable and perfect for storing essential items even in extreme climates. The market for carry cases has been expanding in recent years as they have become popular and readily available in the retail segment.

The rise in disposable income, increased business travel, and the easy availability of carry-on cases are major factors shaping market demand. In emerging economies, the demand for carry-on cases comes mostly from the urban population between the ages of 20 and 40.

Segmentation Overview:

The global carry cases market has been segmented into product, end-user, and region. Based on end-user, the carry cases market segmentation includes consumer and commercial. Commercial use holds a substantial share of the end-user segment of the carry cases market. Most companies provide their employees with bags, laptops, and other goods with their logos printed, which helps them advertise their brands. This trend is contributing to the demand for carry cases in corporations.

Carry Cases Market Report Highlights:

The global carry cases market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032.

As mobile shopping influences consumer decisions, the demand for carry cases is bound to increase. Technological advancements in laptops, such as touchscreens and interactive platforms that enhance user experience, are expected to elevate the carry cases market demand.

Based on product, backpacks hold a significant share of the carry cases market's product segment. They are a type of rugged bag that can be carried on one’s back with two shoulder straps that enable one to secure the articles inside the backpack safely. They safeguard laptops and provide space for office supplies.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the carry cases market with countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Japan holding a substantial share in this region. The demand for laptop bags and backpacks for traveling and for use at schools and colleges has been rising tremendously due to the growing student and working population in this region. The demand for laptop bags is backed by the trend of Bring Your Own Device and the hybrid work culture, where people need to carry their laptops and related accessories to their workplace, thus leading to demand for laptop bags or sleeves.

Some prominent players in the carry cases market report include Targus, Lenovo, The North Face, Case Logic, Swissgear, Incase Designs Corp., Thule Group AB, ASUS, Fabrique Ltd., Briggs & Riley, and others.

Carry Cases Market Segmentation:

By Product: Backpack, Briefcase, Messenger Bags, Sleeves, and Others.

By End-user: Consumer and Commercial.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

