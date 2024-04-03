Danone: Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 25, 2024

Press release – Paris, April 3, 2024

Convening to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 25, 2024

Danone informs its Shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will take place on Thursday April 25, 2024, at 2:30 pm (Paris time), at Salle Pleyel, 252 rue Faubourg-Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice to the meeting and the notice of meeting were published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on February 28 and April 3, 2024 respectively.

Pursuant to applicable legal and regulatory provisions, the information and documents related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to Shareholders and may be consulted on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), section “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting / 2024”. This includes notably the brochure of the meeting, which comprises the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions and information regarding the formalities to participate and to vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting, as well as the annual report of the Mission Committee to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

About Danone ( www.danone.com )

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its “Renew” strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With almost 90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.6 billion in sales in 2023. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody’s and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone’s ambition is to be B CorpTM certified at global level in 2025.

Attachment