Industrial Air Filtration Market To Reach USD 13.5 Billion By 2032 - DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Air Filtration Market size was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.5 Billion by 2032 to expand at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Industrial air filters are devices used to remove harmful contaminants and pollutants released from manufacturing activities, improving air quality. Industrial air filtration systems remove different types of air-borne contaminants at various stages in manufacturing. Course and condensate contamination particles such as oil droplets, abrasion particles, dust, and rust get filtered in the first stage, whereas dust particles and oil mist are filtered across the subsequent stages. Industrial air filtration systems also remove odors, oil vapor, or dust particulates. A few specialized filters, such as high-performance HEPA filters, help remove germs and viruses, producing sterile air. Industrial air filters minimize pressure drops and resultant energy required for improving the efficiency of various processes and are expected to drive market growth extensively.

The global industrial air filtration market has been segmented into product, end-use, and region. Based on end-use includes cement, food and beverage, metal, power, pharmaceutical, chemical and petrochemical, paper and wood processing, and others. Food and beverages accounted for a significant share. Food processing activities include mechanical handling, conveying, packaging, and venting, which release greenhouse gases like methane and chlorofluorocarbons.

The global industrial air filtration market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2032.

Employees working in sectors like cement, chemicals, and petrochemicals face health issues from harmful emissions and direct exposure to contaminants. This has resulted in the development of regulations regarding employee safety, non-abidance of which attracts heavy penalties.

Based on the product, HEPA filters hold a substantial share of the industrial air filtration market. They help remove fine particles, odors, and toxic VOCs released at several stages during manufacturing, renovation projects, and equipment maintenance. They offer efficient and economical solutions to remove hazardous contaminants, create a clean room environment, or provide a long-term clean air supply.

North America accounts for a significant share of the industrial air filtration market with the United States holding a substantial share in this region. The country has introduced strict measures regarding the emission levels and the quality of air released into the environment, which makes it necessary for organizations to have a robust air filtration system at their production plants. For instance, the Clean Air Act mandates the organizations to regulate the toxic air emission levels.

Some prominent players in the industrial air filtration market report include Danaher Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Cummins Inc., Parker Hannifin, SPX Corporation, Daikin Global, Lydall Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Camfil Group, BWF Group, and others.

By Product: Dust Collectors, Mist Collectors, HEPA Filters, Cartridge Collectors & Filters, Baghouse Filters, and Others.

By End-use: Cement, Food & Beverage, Metal, Power, Pharmaceutical, Chemical & Petrochemical, Paper & Wood Processing, and Others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

