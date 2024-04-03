Temperature Sensors Global Markets Report 2024-2028: Advances in MEMS Sensors and Nanotechnology Applications Present Opportunities

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Sensors: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for temperature sensors is expected to grow from USD 7.3 USD in 2023 to USD 9 USD by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.30% from 2023 through 2028.

The report provides an overview of the temperature sensors global market value and volume and analyzes its trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2023 through 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by technology type, industry, and geographical region. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market, concluding with an analysis of the vendor landscape and including detailed profiles of major players in the global temperature sensors market.





Microtechnology has revolutionized the electronics industry, and miniaturization has now become a standard part of any system. Industrial requirements have increased, indicating room for growth in sensor usage. Automotive safety markets have reacted swiftly, creating demand for temperature sensors.

Technological Advancements and Applications



Temperature sensors have become smarter with the introduction of microcontrollers, wireless communication, and other smart functions. The demand for these sensors is growing steadily; so is the demand for temperature meters working in harsh environments. Over the years, the sensors have evolved in terms of sensitivity, reliability, compactness, and versatility as a consequence of the ever-growing need for enhanced technology. An overall trend away from contact technologies toward radiation technologies can be observed, especially in high-temperature applications. Wireless sensors are also advancing, especially for improving HVAC systems in commercial buildings.



Market Dynamics and Growth Factors



Major drivers of the temperature sensor market include the growing demand for smart connected devices, industrial and home automation devices, and an increase in the development of connected and autonomous vehicles. Pricing and the maturity of critical end-user segments act as restraints to this market, whereas advances in MEMS sensors (micro-electromechanical systems sensors) and nanotechnology applications present future opportunities.

Report Includes

50 data tables and 35 additional tables

An overview of the global market for temperature sensors

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, forecasts for 2026-2028 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for temperature sensors, along with a market share analysis by technology, industry and geographic region

Coverage of the history and development of modern sensors, a life cycle assessment, and value chain processes for temperature sensors

An assessment of market dynamics and identification of the factors and recent innovations that are affecting the temperature sensor market

Identification of those market segments with the highest growth potential and their future applications

Discussion of the major manufacturers in each region

Profiles of leading market participants

Company Profiles

Amphenol Corp.

Analog Devices Inc.

Baumer

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Group Services Ag

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

TDK Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 112 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.3 USD Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9 USD Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Scope of the Report

Technological Advancements and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Temperature Sensors Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Temperature Sensors

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat from Substitutes

Potential of New Entrants

Competition in the Industry

Value Chain Analysis of Temperature Sensors

Research & Development

Raw Material Suppliers

Temperature Sensor Manufacturers

Suppliers and Distributors

End Users

Future of Temperature Sensors

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Smart Connected Devices, Industrial and Home Automation Devices

Massive Infrastructural Development in Terms of Smart Cities, Factory Automation, and Industry 4.0

IO-Link: Intelligent Communication Technology

Increasing Use of MEMS Temperature Sensors

Market Challenges/Restraints

High Competition for Sensor Pricing

Trade War and Tech War Is Causing Slow Growth in Electronics Market

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

IoT Temperature Sensors

Flexible Temperature Sensors

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segment Breakdown

Temperature Sensor Market by Technology

Thermocouple

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermistor

Infrared

IC Digital

Others

Temperature Sensor Market by Industry

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

HVAC System

Consumer Electronics

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Temperature Sensor Market by Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Top Players in the Temperature Sensors Industry

Strategic Analysis

Recent Key Developments

M&A and Venture Capital Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Venture Capital (VC) Funding in Temperature Sensors Market

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Temperature Sensors Industry: An ESG Perspective

Overview

Current Status of ESG in the Temperature Sensors Market

ESG Practices in the Temperature Sensors Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

