Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market Report 2024: Historical Revenue Data for 2020-2022, Estimates for 2023, and CAGR Projections through 2028

The global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market is expected to grow from USD 18.9 USD in 2023 to USD 29.3 USD by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20% from 2023 through 2028.

The report will provide details about the orthodontic devices used in the treatment of dental disease and facial dental surgery. This includes devices used for aligning teeth, due to damage caused by trauma or genetic disorder, or any aesthetic purpose. This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of orthodontic devices with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment between companies and dental surgery-related issues.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analyses, prevalence or incidence of dental diseases, and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report includes market projections for 2028 and market shares for key players.



Based on device type, the market is segmented into fixed and removable devices. Fixed devices are further segmented into braces (metal wired braces, ceramic wired braces, lingual braces), other metal braces, maintainers and others fixed appliances (for tongue thrusting or thumb sucking). The market size includes devices and major brands on sale and is serviceable in the market. Based on removable devices, the market is segmented into aligners, headgear, lip and cheek bumpers, palatal expander, retainers, and splints.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2022 as the base year, with estimates for 2023 and forecast value for 2028.

Report Includes

35 data tables and 25 additional tables

A discussion of the global market for orthodontic and orthopedic devices

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for orthodontic and orthopedic devices, along with a market share analysis by device type and region

A discussion of the advantages of orthodontic treatment appliances such as fixed and removable appliances

Description of gneuromuscular (GNM) orthopedic/orthodontics and a comparison of the advantages and disadvantages of dental surgery

Insights into the incidence and epidemiology of dental diseases, currently marketed branded drugs, along with a regulatory and pricing analysis of orthodontic and orthopedic devices

Review of ESG trends and emerging technologies

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of their M&A activity, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships, and other corporate market strategies

Profiles of leading market participants, including Henry Schein Inc., Align Technology, Institut Straumann A, American Orthodontics, and Envista

Company Profiles

3M

Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona

Envista

Henry Schein Orthodontics

Institut Straumann AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.9 USD Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $29.3 USD Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background

New Era of Orthodontic Devices

Conventional Orthodontics

Gneuromuscular (GNM) Orthopedics/Orthodontics

Dental Diseases and Surgery

Increased Access to Oral Health

Market Trends for Orthodontic Devices

Customized and Individualized Smile Design System

Demand for Copper-Titanium and Nickel Wires

Usage of New Scanners and Miniscrews

Demand for Self-Ligating and Invisible Braces

Increasingly Fast Orthodontic Treatment

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology

Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthodontic Surgery

Rise in Demand of Dental Care

Building Consumer Presence

Market Restraints

Common Side Effects of Braces

Increases in Shipping Costs or Service Issues

Market Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Gaining Popularity for Dental Tourism

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Artificial Intelligence

Mandibular Expansion Devices or Appliances

Schwartz Appliance

TORKO Appliance

Beta-Titanium Auxiliary Expansion Archwire (TMA-EA)

Bi-Helix Expander

3D Printing Designs

Orthodontic Auxiliaries

Occlusal Splints

Emerging Trends in Orthodontic Devices

3D Facial Scanners

Clear Aligner Market Set for Significant Growth

Navigated Surgery

Rise in Regenerative Dentistry

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmental Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Type of Device

Fixed Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Braces

Fixed Retainers and Space Maintainers

Other Fixed Appliances

Removable Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Aligners

Headgear

Lip and Cheek Bumpers

Palatal Expander

Retainers and Removable Space Maintainers (RSM)

Splints

Market Analysis by Region

Geographic Breakdown

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Size and Forecast

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Introduction

Global Analysis of Company Market Shares

Factors Affecting Key Players' Market Shares

Coverage and Reimbursement

Increasing Customer Experience

Acquisitions and Collaboration

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 7 Sustainability

Importance of ESG in the Orthodontic Manufacturing Industry

ESG Practices in the Orthodontic Device Manufacturing Industry

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Case Studies

Publisher Viewpoint

Chapter 8 Appendix

Research Methodology

Acronyms

References

