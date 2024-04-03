Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market Report 2024: Historical Revenue Data for 2020-2022, Estimates for 2023, and CAGR Projections through 2028

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market is expected to grow from USD 18.9 USD in 2023 to USD 29.3 USD by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20% from 2023 through 2028.
The report will provide details about the orthodontic devices used in the treatment of dental disease and facial dental surgery. This includes devices used for aligning teeth, due to damage caused by trauma or genetic disorder, or any aesthetic purpose. This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of orthodontic devices with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment between companies and dental surgery-related issues.
Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analyses, prevalence or incidence of dental diseases, and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report includes market projections for 2028 and market shares for key players.
Based on device type, the market is segmented into fixed and removable devices. Fixed devices are further segmented into braces (metal wired braces, ceramic wired braces, lingual braces), other metal braces, maintainers and others fixed appliances (for tongue thrusting or thumb sucking). The market size includes devices and major brands on sale and is serviceable in the market. Based on removable devices, the market is segmented into aligners, headgear, lip and cheek bumpers, palatal expander, retainers, and splints.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2022 as the base year, with estimates for 2023 and forecast value for 2028.
Report Includes
- 35 data tables and 25 additional tables
- A discussion of the global market for orthodontic and orthopedic devices
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for orthodontic and orthopedic devices, along with a market share analysis by device type and region
- A discussion of the advantages of orthodontic treatment appliances such as fixed and removable appliances
- Description of gneuromuscular (GNM) orthopedic/orthodontics and a comparison of the advantages and disadvantages of dental surgery
- Insights into the incidence and epidemiology of dental diseases, currently marketed branded drugs, along with a regulatory and pricing analysis of orthodontic and orthopedic devices
- Review of ESG trends and emerging technologies
- Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of their M&A activity, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships, and other corporate market strategies
- Profiles of leading market participants, including Henry Schein Inc., Align Technology, Institut Straumann A, American Orthodontics, and Envista
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Align Technology Inc.
- American Orthodontics
- Dentsply Sirona
- Envista
- Henry Schein Orthodontics
- Institut Straumann AG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|126
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$18.9 USD
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$29.3 USD
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background
- New Era of Orthodontic Devices
- Conventional Orthodontics
- Gneuromuscular (GNM) Orthopedics/Orthodontics
- Dental Diseases and Surgery
- Increased Access to Oral Health
- Market Trends for Orthodontic Devices
- Customized and Individualized Smile Design System
- Demand for Copper-Titanium and Nickel Wires
- Usage of New Scanners and Miniscrews
- Demand for Self-Ligating and Invisible Braces
- Increasingly Fast Orthodontic Treatment
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology
- Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthodontic Surgery
- Rise in Demand of Dental Care
- Building Consumer Presence
- Market Restraints
- Common Side Effects of Braces
- Increases in Shipping Costs or Service Issues
- Market Opportunities
- Rise in Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
- Gaining Popularity for Dental Tourism
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Artificial Intelligence
- Mandibular Expansion Devices or Appliances
- Schwartz Appliance
- TORKO Appliance
- Beta-Titanium Auxiliary Expansion Archwire (TMA-EA)
- Bi-Helix Expander
- 3D Printing Designs
- Orthodontic Auxiliaries
- Occlusal Splints
- Emerging Trends in Orthodontic Devices
- 3D Facial Scanners
- Clear Aligner Market Set for Significant Growth
- Navigated Surgery
- Rise in Regenerative Dentistry
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmental Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Type of Device
- Fixed Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Braces
- Fixed Retainers and Space Maintainers
- Other Fixed Appliances
- Removable Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Aligners
- Headgear
- Lip and Cheek Bumpers
- Palatal Expander
- Retainers and Removable Space Maintainers (RSM)
- Splints
- Market Analysis by Region
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Introduction
- Global Analysis of Company Market Shares
- Factors Affecting Key Players' Market Shares
- Coverage and Reimbursement
- Increasing Customer Experience
- Acquisitions and Collaboration
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 7 Sustainability
- Importance of ESG in the Orthodontic Manufacturing Industry
- ESG Practices in the Orthodontic Device Manufacturing Industry
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Case Studies
- Publisher Viewpoint
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Acronyms
- References
