Hand Dryers Market To Reach USD 2.9 Billion By 2032 - DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hand dryers market size was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Hand dryers are electronic devices that throw hot air to dry hands and quickly blow hot air from the dispensing vent. These devices are increasingly used as an alternative to paper towels to reduce paper usage and maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

Rising awareness of land pollution and landfills has resulted in the search for alternatives to reduce land pollution. In addition, it is estimated that around 20,000 gallons of water are used to produce one ton of paper towels. With water levels depleting for consumption and the growing water crisis, many people are opting for sustainable sources for drying hands in public places. A hand dryer is one of the most preferred options, especially in commercial spaces. It comes in various sizes and shapes with standard features ranging from regular to premium price.

Segmentation Overview:

The global hand dryer market has been segmented into product, operation mode, mounting technique, end-use, and region. Based on the operation mode, the hand dryer market segmentation includes manual and fully automatic. Fully automatic hand dryers hold a dominant share of the operation mode segment of the hand dryer market. These hand dryers are preferred because they are more hygienic, as no individual operates them manually in washrooms.

Hand Dryers Market Report Highlights:

The global hand dryer market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2032.

The growing hospitality sector, with the increasing number of hotels, restaurants, and lounges, is expected to grow the hand dryer market in the near future. The rise in disposable income and evolving preferences has considerably increased the number of customers in hotels and restaurants.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into airports, hotels & restaurants, hospitals, offices, shopping malls, and others, with hotels & restaurants holding a significant share of the segment. Hotels & restaurants are frequently visited due to the rising trend of eating out and travel & tourism, resulting in more people using restrooms and demanding hygienic places. This has resulted in these businesses opting for hand dryers as it helps maintain hygiene and cleanliness of the place, without needing to clean it frequently.

North America holds a significant share of the hand dryer market with the United States having a substantial share in this region. The demand for hand dryers increased drastically during the pandemic as people preferred untouched hand-cleaning devices and means over those that have chances of getting touched and handled by multiple people. This demand has continued even post-pandemic as it helps maintain hygiene and keep the premises clean without littering the restroom area with tissue paper.

Some prominent players in the hand dryer market report include Dyson Limited, World Dryers Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, JVD, Excel Dryers Inc., Bradley Corporation, Saniflow Hand Dryers Corporation, Palmer Fixture, Zhejiang AIKE Applications Co. Ltd., and others.

Hand Dryers Market Segmentation:

By Product: Jet Air Dryers and Hot Air Dryers

By Operation Mode: Manual and Fully Automatic

By Mounting Techniques: Surface Mounted and Wall Mounted

By End-use: Airports, Hotels & Restaurants, Hospitals, Offices, Shopping Malls, and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

