Mercado Bitcoin Lists eUSD & eGBP Digital Cash stablecoins by ARYZE

SÃO PAULO, Brazil and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercado Bitcoin (MB), the largest digital asset platform in Latin America, has expanded its listings of Digital Cash stablecoins from ARYZE following the successful launch of eEUR last year. Market participants can now also purchase and transact in US dollars and British pound sterling with the listing today of eUSD and eGBP (ticker EUSD & EGBP). Digital Cash stablecoins are full-reserve, asset backed in short-term government bonds, and are issued by ARYZE BVI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aryze ApS Denmark. Digital Cash stablecoins operate on various blockchain networks, and at MB can be found on the Polygon blockchain.



"We are very pleased to be expanding our partnership with ARYZE to now include the digital representation of two more of the world's premier currencies. We view ARYZE Digital Cash as a great example of the benefits of cutting edge Web3 finance bringing as it does total protection and security for safe storage of value using pioneering technology," highlights Fabrício Tota, MB's Director of New Business.



Jack Nikogosian, ARYZE CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to broaden our Digital Cash stablecoins' footprint with Mercardo Bitcoin. Their community can now not only transact and invest in leading global currencies but also swiftly swap between Digital Cash currency pairs with unparalleled ease, thanks to our innovative structure. Our stablecoins serve as a safe store of value and a hedge against inflation, simplifying and enriching financial livelihoods.”

Digital Cash operates consistently with a full reserve backing model, mitigating bank and counterparty risk and is over-collateralized. Digital Cash is unique amongst stablecoins as cross currency conversion is embedded into the fabric of every coin bringing previously unseen fungibility between major currency pairs and making Aryze Digital Cash globally relevant.

About Mercado Bitcoin (MB): Mercado Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency and alternative asset trading platform in Latin America, as well as Brazil's first crypto unicorn . The company is a member of the Brazilian Association of Cryptoeconomics (ABCripto) and adheres to the Code of Conduct and Self-Regulation in Money Laundering Prevention developed by the association.

About ARYZE: ARYZE is a multinational FinTech business dedicated to resolving global financial challenges and advancing financial inclusion for the unbanked population worldwide. ARYZE accomplishes this goal together with its strategic partners by offering a suite of proprietary blockchain-based products and services, including Digital Cash stablecoins & the native RYZE token issued by ARYZE BVI. Aryze is a registered Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) with the Danish Financial Service Authority.

