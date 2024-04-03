Integrated Systems Market To Reach USD 134.4 Billion By 2032 Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Systems Market size was valued at USD 31.7 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow CAGR at 17.4% to reach USD 134.4 Billion By 2032.

An integrated system involves subsystems and processes to streamline production and achieve accurate and better results. This system saves labor costs, promotes efficient management, and reduces the turnaround time spent on several processes that encourage productivity. Integrated systems have emerged as the best alternative to legacy systems that rely on bandwidth. Deploying integrated systems enables a better arrangement of resources and their effective management.

In the past few years, the adoption of the latest technologies like big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing has been observing an upward trend. This has resulted in many organizations opting for integrated systems as it helps them integrate these tools with their existing IT infrastructure, without shifting entirely to newer IT systems. Entirely shifting to new IT systems can cost the companies a huge amount and disrupt the current operational systems, so in such situations, enterprises opt for integrated systems that can provide them the benefit of using the latest tools on their existing systems.

Segmentation Overview:

The global integrated systems market has been segmented into product, service, end-use, and region. Based on product, the integrated systems market segmentation includes integrated platform/ workload systems and infrastructure systems. Integrated platform/ workload systems hold a substantial share of the service segment of the integrated systems market.

Integrated Systems Market Report Highlights:

The global integrated systems market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 17.4% by 2032.

Integrated systems use hardware components such as storage servers and network equipment designed and optimized to work in collaboration, reducing IT labor costs. Additionally, these solutions save data center real estate expenses, take a smaller physical footprint, and, in several cases, save cooling and power costs, which further helps lower capital and operational expenditures. The time required for implementing integrated systems is substantially low for organizations to execute their workloads on new infrastructure faster, thereby reaping economic benefits.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and others, with BFSI holding a significant share of this segment. These businesses handle many queries and transactions and need a system to ensure all these transactions run smoothly and provide security. However, it is difficult for these organizations to halt their operations to change the entire system. The integrated system is helpful in such cases as it helps implement the latest technology without disrupting the existing system.

North America accounts for a sizable share of the integrated systems market, with the United States holding a dominant share in this region. The country has a highly developed IT infrastructure, and due to a labor shortage, organizations choose systems that can help reduce their employee burden and improve employee retention.

Some prominent players in the integrated systems market report include Accenture Plc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Wipro Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Deloitte, Hitachi Limited, and others.

Integrated Systems Market Segmentation:

By Product: Integrated Platform/ Workload Systems and Integrated Infrastructure Systems

By Service: Integration & Installation, Consulting, and Maintenance & Support

By End-use: Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Entertainment, and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

