Global Recycled Concrete Industry 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Players - Arcosa, CRH, CEMEX and Heidelberg Materials

The Global Recycled Concrete Market was valued at USD 11.1 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 17.40 Billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 9.30%.



The report discusses different product types and end uses of recycled concrete in residential and non-residential industries across the regions. It offers a detailed analysis of various product types and the prevalent trends and opportunities in the market. The estimates of market values are based on a variety of factors and an analysis of manufacturers' revenues.

Market dynamics within each end-user industry are identified. Technological advancements and trends are reviewed, and other influences such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, the publisher analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.



The market segments of the report are focused on the technical and commercial aspects of recycled concrete for different end users, such as infrastructure, industrial and residential. The report also discusses the climate policy and regulatory framework as well as ESG scenario that the recycled concrete industry operates within to maintain environmental sustainability and comply with government regulations.

The major companies in the global market for recycled concrete are Arcosa Inc., CRH Plc., CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. and Heidelberg Materials, among others. These companies have developed innovative technologies and processes to produce recycled concrete and to reduce the overall impact of the construction industry on the environment.



The report also analyzes the regional markets for recycled concrete. The segments are forecast for 2023 to 2028, with 2022 serving as a base year. The report offers a competitive scenario of the market, including a detailed analysis of key market players and a list of small and regional market players.



Report Includes

63 data tables and 41 additional tables

An overview of the global market for recycled concrete

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to recycled concrete, along with a market share analysis by type, form, end use and geographic region

A look at the innovations, technological advances, and product launches from industry leaders

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, its product pipeline, and its ESG challenges and ESG practices

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, patents, strategic alliances, and other market strategies

Profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Arcosa Inc., CRH Plc., CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V., Heidelberg Materials, and Greenstone Materials Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Potential

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Climate Policies and Regulations

The Paris Agreement

The European Green Deal

Other Relevant Regulations and Associations

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need for Decarbonization of the Construction Industry

Low-Cost Relative to Virgin Concrete Aggregates

Upsurge in Demand for Sustainable Construction

Potential to Preserve Natural Resources

Restraints

Lack of Supply Chain Visibility and Logistics-Efficiency

Opportunities

Recycled Concrete as a Means of Carbon Capture and Sequestration

Government Regulations to Limit Increasing Environmental Concerns

Challenges

Low Demand for Residential Construction Applications

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

Technological Convergence

Market Trends

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market for Recycled Concrete by Product Type

Crushed Stone

Asphalt Pavement Debris

Sand and Gravel

Cement Concrete Debris

Market for Recycled Concrete by Form

Unprocessed

Processed

Market for Recycled Concrete by End Use

Infrastructure

Industrial

Residential

Geographic Breakdown

Market for Recycled Concrete by Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Merger & Acquisitions

Overview

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Recycled Concrete Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Recycled Concrete Industry

ESG Practices in the Recycled Concrete Industry

ESG Score Analysis

Environmental Score

Social Score

Governance Score

Total Score

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Risk Scale

Exposure Scale

Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

