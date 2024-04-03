Global Recycled Concrete Industry 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Players - Arcosa, CRH, CEMEX and Heidelberg Materials

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recycled Concrete Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Recycled Concrete Market was valued at USD 11.1 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 17.40 Billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 9.30%.
The report discusses different product types and end uses of recycled concrete in residential and non-residential industries across the regions. It offers a detailed analysis of various product types and the prevalent trends and opportunities in the market. The estimates of market values are based on a variety of factors and an analysis of manufacturers' revenues.
Market dynamics within each end-user industry are identified. Technological advancements and trends are reviewed, and other influences such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, the publisher analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.
The market segments of the report are focused on the technical and commercial aspects of recycled concrete for different end users, such as infrastructure, industrial and residential. The report also discusses the climate policy and regulatory framework as well as ESG scenario that the recycled concrete industry operates within to maintain environmental sustainability and comply with government regulations.
The major companies in the global market for recycled concrete are Arcosa Inc., CRH Plc., CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. and Heidelberg Materials, among others. These companies have developed innovative technologies and processes to produce recycled concrete and to reduce the overall impact of the construction industry on the environment.
The report also analyzes the regional markets for recycled concrete. The segments are forecast for 2023 to 2028, with 2022 serving as a base year. The report offers a competitive scenario of the market, including a detailed analysis of key market players and a list of small and regional market players.
Report Includes
- 63 data tables and 41 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for recycled concrete
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to recycled concrete, along with a market share analysis by type, form, end use and geographic region
- A look at the innovations, technological advances, and product launches from industry leaders
- Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, its product pipeline, and its ESG challenges and ESG practices
- Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, patents, strategic alliances, and other market strategies
- Profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Arcosa Inc., CRH Plc., CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V., Heidelberg Materials, and Greenstone Materials Inc.
Company Profiles
- Arcosa Inc.
- Big City Crushed Concrete
- Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.
- Crh
- Greenstone Materials Inc.
- Heidelberg Materials
- Holcim
- Southern Crushed Concrete Llc
- Top Grade Site Management Llc
- Vulcan Materials Co.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|139
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$11.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$17.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Potential
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Climate Policies and Regulations
- The Paris Agreement
- The European Green Deal
- Other Relevant Regulations and Associations
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Need for Decarbonization of the Construction Industry
- Low-Cost Relative to Virgin Concrete Aggregates
- Upsurge in Demand for Sustainable Construction
- Potential to Preserve Natural Resources
- Restraints
- Lack of Supply Chain Visibility and Logistics-Efficiency
- Opportunities
- Recycled Concrete as a Means of Carbon Capture and Sequestration
- Government Regulations to Limit Increasing Environmental Concerns
- Challenges
- Low Demand for Residential Construction Applications
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Introduction
- Technological Convergence
- Market Trends
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market for Recycled Concrete by Product Type
- Crushed Stone
- Asphalt Pavement Debris
- Sand and Gravel
- Cement Concrete Debris
- Market for Recycled Concrete by Form
- Unprocessed
- Processed
- Market for Recycled Concrete by End Use
- Infrastructure
- Industrial
- Residential
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market for Recycled Concrete by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Merger & Acquisitions
- Overview
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Recycled Concrete Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the Recycled Concrete Industry
- ESG Practices in the Recycled Concrete Industry
- ESG Score Analysis
- Environmental Score
- Social Score
- Governance Score
- Total Score
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Risk Scale
- Exposure Scale
- Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12k13y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment