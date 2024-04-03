Global Heat Pump Water Heater Forecast to 2028 with Panasonic, LG, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, Mitsubishi Electric and Trane Dominating

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heat Pump Water Heater Market by Type (Air-to-Air, Air-to-Water, Water Source, Geothermal, Hybrid), Storage Tank (Up to 500 L, 500-1,000 L, Above 1,000 L), Refrigerant Type (R410A, R407C, R744), Rated Capacity, End User Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heat pump water heater market is estimated to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2023 to USD 10.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 14.4%

The growing demand for heat pump water heaters can be attributed to an increase in awareness for sustainable development. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are seeking energy-efficient and sustainable heating solutions. The majority of governments around the globe are implementing various policies and schemes to promote the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, including heat pump water heaters. These supportive regulations have helped to drive the market's growth and increase consumer interest in sustainable and green heating solutions.

North America is expected to be the second largest region in the heat pump water heater market during the forecast period. North America is divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The North American heat pump market has expanded as demand for heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems has increased. Factors such as rising demand for ecologically friendly heating solutions, expansion of the residential and commercial building sectors, and technological advancements in heat pump water heaters are also contributing to market growth.

The heat pump water heater market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the heat pump water heater market are Panasonic Holding Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Trane Technologies (US). The major strategy adopted by the players includes new product launches, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and investments & expansions.

Upto 500 Litres Heat pump water heaters: The largest segment of the heat pump water heater market, by Storage Tank Capacity

Based on Storage tank capacity, the heat pump water heater market is categorized into three categories: up to 500 liters, 500 - 1,000 liters, and above 1,000 liters. According to 2022, Up to 500 liters segment is expected to be the largest segment. The market for heat pump water heaters has a lot of units with 500-liter storage tanks since efficiency, usability, and customer demand have all been carefully balanced. Because it can optimally consume energy while efficiently supplying hot water for daily home demands, this particular capability has become more and more common.

Data from the Energy Technology Systems Analysis Program of the International Energy Agency (IEA) show that the average daily demand for hot water in homes in Europe is 24 liters per person. This indicates that heat pump water heaters larger than 500 liters are not always necessary for the residential sector, which makes them perfect for the home sector. The 500-liter tank achieves a balance that guarantees a plentiful supply of hot water without needless surplus, which could waste electricity. Its dimensions are in line with those of residential buildings, and it easily fits into the available places.

By End user industry, Residential segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Based on the end user segment, the heat pump water heater market is segmented into three categories: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Residential segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period of 2023 - 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7%. These systems' compact design and adaptability not only make them ideal for a range of residential living spaces but they also highlight how well they integrate with a variety of architectural layouts and spatial restrictions. Installing heat pump water heaters in small apartments, roomy single-family homes, or multi-story buildings guarantees that the least amount of space is needed.

The adaptability and compact design of these systems not only make them well-suited for a variety of living spaces within the residential sector but also underscore their versatility in seamlessly integrating with diverse architectural layouts and spatial constraints. Whether installed in compact apartments, spacious single-family homes, or multi-story residences, the compact footprint of heat pump water heaters ensures minimal space requirements. Growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems in urbanized areas, cost savings, environmental awareness have made the fastest growing market for residential in heat pump water heaters.

North America is expected to be the second largest growing region in the heat pump water heater market

It is utilized in a wide range of domestic, commercial, and industrial applications, including general manufacturing, chemical and petroleum, food and drinks, utilities, textile and leather, wood goods, metal, and others. There are numerous government incentives for heat pump water heaters in North America. For instance, the federal tax credits up to 30% of the cost of the equipment, i.e., $2,000 for heat pump water heaters, and there are also state-level or utility-level incentives available in many states.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

Government initiatives at the national and international levels amplify the impact of investment on the heat pump water heater market. Robust policy frameworks, often accompanied by financial incentives, subsidies, and regulatory support, encourage widespread adoption of heat pump water heaters for green hydrogen production. Factors such as high initial cost and lack of infrastructure restrain the growth of the market. The growing energy transition towards renewable energy sources and rapid urbanization are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the heat pump water heater market.

Product Development/ Innovation: The heat pump water heater market is witnessing significant product development and innovation, driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly, safe and sustainable products. Companies are investing in developing advanced heat pump water heater technologies for various applications.

Market Development: Panasonic Corporation partnered with Systemair on technology to launch heating and cooling products to offer its customers more options related to HVAC products, including heat pumps. Both companies will have their separate sales channels and branding for these products.

Market Diversification: Daikin Industries, Ltd. has recently established a new factory for heat pump units at the Ksawerow Industrial Park in Lodz Province, Poland. The new production base will start operations in July 2024 to meet the rapidly increasing demand for heat pumps in Europe.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, like include Panasonic Holding Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Trane Technologies (US) among others in the heat pump water heater market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Trane Technologies PLC

Fujitsu General

Haier Inc.

Carrier

Rheem Manufacturing Company

A.O. Smith

Bosch Thermotechnology Corp.

Vaillant Group

Midea

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Viessmann Group

Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG (DE)

Glen Dimplex Group

Nibe Energy Systems

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai

Emerson Electric Co.

Guangzhou Canova Heating & Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Ariston Holding N.V.

Evo Energy Technologies

Namma Swadeshi

Eco Tech Solutions

