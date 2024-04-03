Global Clinical Microbiology Market Size To Worth USD 6.58 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.49%

New York, United States, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Clinical Microbiology Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.24 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.58 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.49% during the projected period.





The study of microorganisms that infect humans is known as clinical microbiology. It covers a broad spectrum of microbiological subjects relevant to the management of microbial illnesses in patients. Clinical microbiology contributes to our understanding of illness by investigating its biological origins. The diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infections are all aided by clinical microbiology. The rise in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the growing significance of infection management in healthcare settings are two of the reasons driving the worldwide clinical microbiology market. Serious outcomes from HAIs include higher rates of mortality and morbidity, longer hospital stays, and higher healthcare expenses.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Clinical Microbiology Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Laboratory Instruments, Reagents & Others), By Disease (STDs, Respiratory Diseases & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The reagent segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global clinical microbiology market during the predicted timeframe.

Clinical microbiology market is classified by product into laboratory instruments, reagents and others. Among these, the reagent segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global clinical microbiology market during the predicted timeframe. due to the expanding creation and promotion of novel reagents for application in clinical microbiology. Chronic illnesses including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular ailments are becoming more commonplace worldwide.

The respiratory diseases segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global clinical microbiology market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of the diseases, the global clinical microbiology market is divided into STDs, respiratory diseases and others. Among these, the respiratory diseases segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global clinical microbiology market during the anticipated period. Around the world, 10.6 million people have an active TB infection; only 6.4 million of those cases have been detected, according to the WHO's Global TB Report 2022. Since clinical microbiology enables precise diagnosis and tailored treatment, the growth in respiratory disorders is therefore all the more significant. In addition, growing air pollution is causing this category to grow since it produces toxic compounds that cause lung diseases including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global clinical microbiology market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global clinical microbiology market over the predicted timeframe. The United States market is growing quickly due to a number of reasons that are changing the state of healthcare. The increasing prevalence of infectious illnesses and the ongoing challenges posed by emerging pathogens highlight the critical role that clinical microbiology plays in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

Throughout the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate. This growth is attributed to the rapidly changing healthcare landscape and a significant focus on advanced medical technologies. In addition, the strategic actions taken by key local enterprises to enhance their product capabilities are expected to lead to market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Clinical Microbiology Market include Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bruker Corporation, Hologic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN N.V and others.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, the most recent innovation in microbiology research is the Anoxomat III Anaerobic Culture System, which was created in collaboration with Advanced Instruments LLC and HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

In January 2023, Bruker acquired ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH, a provider of bioimaging and high-content microscopy solutions. This exact measure to enhance Bruker's powers in microscopy

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Clinical Microbiology Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Clinical Microbiology Market, By Product

Laboratory Instruments

Reagents

Others

Global Clinical Microbiology Market, By Diseases

STDs

Respiratory Diseases

Others

Global Clinical Microbiology Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



