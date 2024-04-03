Pharmacy Automation: Technologies and Global Markets Report 2024: A $12.7 Billion Industry by 2028, Driven by Rising Prescription Volumes and Demand for Innovative Solutions

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Automation: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmacy Automation Market was valued at USD 7.8 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 10.20%.



This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the global pharmacy automation market. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of segments and regions. In this report, the market has been segmented based on product type, application and region.

Automation has become increasingly important in various industries, including pharmacy. By automating tasks and processes, pharmacies can improve accuracy, efficiency and inventory management. Called "pharmacy automation," this technology helps to reduce errors and streamline the entire workflow, from prescription intake to medication dispensing.

Technological Advancements and Applications

The use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), Bluetooth and cloud computing is becoming more important in the field of pharmacy. These technologies allow for the transmission of data between digital devices, and they can be used in drug discovery, computer programs, dosage form design, poly-pharmacology and hospital pharmacy.

AI programs and IoT devices can help pharmacists with such tasks as monitoring medication adherence and predicting demand for specific medications. The use of RFID tags, barcodes and biometrics in pharmacy automation equipment has also increased, making processes more efficient and customizable. Drug-dispensing cabinets are now commonly used in outpatient and inpatient pharmacies.

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Growth is driven by such factors as rising prescription volumes, demand for automated packaging and labeling solutions, and the continuous need to reduce medication errors. Increasing global healthcare expenditures are also boosting the pharmacy automation market growth.

Report Includes

34 data tables and 76 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for pharmacy automation

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024 and 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to pharmacy automation, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by product type, application, and geographical region

Discussion on advantages of automation in the pharmacy, including increasing efficiency, lowering labor costs, and enhancing accuracy and speed, space savings, narcotics security, and inventory management

A look at the advancements in the pharmacy automation technologies and coverage of innovation, technological advancements, and the launch of novel products from market players

Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and product pipeline of the industry, and discussion on ESG challenges and ESG practices in the pharmaceutical industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BD, Baxter, Omnicell, and KUKA AG

Company Profiles

Arxium

Baxter

BD

Capsa Healthcare

Kuka Ag

Precision Products Group

Manrex Ltd.

Medical Packaging Inc. Llc

Omnicell Inc.

Oracle

Rxsafe Llc

Scriptpro Llc

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Yuyama Co. Ltd

Other Diversified Players

Getech

Mckesson Corp.

Meditech Pharma

Noritsu

Synergy Medical

Touchpoint Medical

Willach U.K. Ltd

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Summary

Scope of Report

Market Highlights

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Macro-Economic Factors Analysis

Global Economic Conditions

Global Population Growth

Rising Number of Chronic Diseases

Post-COVID-19 Impact on the Pharmacy Automation Market

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Prescription Volumes in Pharmacies

Surge in Demand for Automated Packaging and Labeling Solutions

Continuous Need to Reduce Medicine Errors

Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Challenges

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Prescription Data Management Solutions

Shrinking Operating Budgets and Must Provide Outstanding Customer Service

Rising Awareness Among Pharmacists' Regarding Pharmacy Automation Solutions

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Emerging Trends and Technologies

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Robot Processing Automation Technology

Automated Telepharmacy and Remote Dispensing

Blockchain

Patent Analysis

Patent Review by Year

Latest Granted Patents

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Dispensing/Storage Equipment

Packaging/Labeling Equipment

Software/Logistics Products

Other Products

Market Breakdown by Application

Industry Structure: Type and Application

Inpatient Pharmacy Automation

Outpatient Pharmacy Automation

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Global Analysis: Regions and Application

U.S.

Developed Europe

Emerging Europe

Asia-Pacific

Other Regions/Rest of World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Shares Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Pharmacy Automation Industry: ESG Perspective

Overview

ESG Performance in Pharmacy Automation Market

Environmental Impact

Social Responsibility

Governance

Current Status of ESG in the Pharmacy Automation Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

