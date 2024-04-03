Oligonucleotides Global Markets Report 2023-2024 & 2028: Competitive Landscape, Patent Analysis, M&A Analysis, Funding Outlook, Industry Structure

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotides: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oligonucleotides Market was valued at USD 7 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 11.00%.



This report covers the worldwide market for oligonucleotide synthesis, which consists of four main product types: oligonucleotide drugs, synthesized oligos, equipment and reagents, and services. Based on application, the market for oligonucleotide synthesis is divided into research diagnostics and therapeutics.





The term oligonucleotide is derived from the Greek word oligo, which means small or few. The base length of the oligos is usually identified as "mer," which means "part" in the Greek language. Oligonucleotides are short DNA/RNA strands. These can be made based on client requirements by solid phase chemical synthesis. They are made up of 13 to 25 bases to hybridize to complementary sequence. These oligos are primarily used in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as a probe, but are also used in DNA based microarray techniques, Southern blot assay, FISH (Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization), and ASO analysis.



Relatively short nucleic acid fragments can be synthesized chemically with a well-defined structure or sequence in the oligonucleotide synthesis method. This process is very helpful in modern laboratory practice because it offers quick and affordable access to custom-made oligonucleotides with the desired sequence. It is also helpful for molecular diagnosis of various diseases, including infectious diseases like SARS-COV2 and hepatitis. It is also helpful for the diagnosis of cancer.



Along with its diagnostics and research uses, oligonucleotides are also being used as therapeutic drugs for a wide range of diseases. This type of drug focuses on the gene silencing technique, as well as splice modulation and gene activation modalities for treatment. Oligonucleotide drugs offer personalized medicine approaches to target the specific gene sequences responsible for the occurrence of a specific disease.

In 1998, the first oligonucleotide drug, Vitravene (fomivirsen) got approval for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis (CMV). To date 15 drugs have received FDA approval for therapeutic usage for the treatment of liver, spinal cord, and skeletal muscle-based disorders. For oncology treatment, more than 200 oligonucleotide drugs are in various phases of clinical trials.



The report also covers approved drugs, the oligonucleotide synthesis process, innovative research, opportunities within the market and profiles of leading companies in the oligonucleotide synthesis industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Insights

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Definitions

History of Oligonucleotide Synthesis

First Dinucleotide

Solid Phase Synthesis

Types of Oligonucleotides

DNA Probes

RNA Probes

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Processes

Solid Phase Chemical Synthesis

Alternative Forms of Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Versatile Functions of Synthetic Oligonucleotides

Regulatory Paths for Oligotherapeutics

Animal Models and Studies

Role of Regulatory Authorities

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Synthesized Oligos in Therapeutic Applications

Rising Government Investments for Synthetic Biology and Genome Projects

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Restraints

Complexities Associated with Oligos

Lack of Clear Regulatory Infrastructure

Opportunities

Expansion of Companies

Emerging Applications in Various Fields

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

DNA Synthesizers

Emerging Technologies

Microfluidics Approach

Enzymatic De Novo DNA Synthesis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis, by Product Type

Oligonucleotide Drugs

Equipment and Reagents

Synthesized Oligos

Services

Global Market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis, by Application

Research

Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape

Patent Analysis

M&A Analysis

Funding Outlook

Industry Structure

Chapter 7 ESG Development

Introduction to ESG

Assessing the Sustainability of the Oligonucleotide Manufacturing Process

Assessment Against the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry

Process Mass Intensity (PMI) Assessment

Assessment of Compounds Used in Oligonucleotide Manufacture

ESG Performance in Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

