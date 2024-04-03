Proceedings at the Annual General Meeting 2024

Announcement no. 03 -2024

Copenhagen – 3 April 2024 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) publishes proceedings at the Annual Genneral Meeting 2024.

On April 3, 2024, at 10:00 (CET), the Annual General Meeting was held at the company’s address Masnedøgade 22, DK-2100 Copenhagen, in accordance with the agenda of the notice.

The Board of Directors appointed Søren Elmann Ingerslev as Chairman of the General Meeting.

The General Meeting took the Board of Director’s report on Agillic A/S’ business activities during 2023 into consideration.

The annual report for the financial year 2023 was presented to and adopted by the general meeting. The general meeting adopted the proposal to transfer the result of the financial year 2023 to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

Joar Welde, Jesper Genter Lohmann, Thorsten Köhler and Jan Juul were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Andreas D. Sandbu was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Joar Welde was elected as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Martin S. Eriksen did not seek re-election.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor.

The General Meeting approved the proposal to amend the company’s articles of association as set out in item 6 of the agenda in the notice, including insertion of new authorisations for the board of directors to i) increase the company’s share capital with pre-emption rights for a nominal value of up DKK 130,000, ii) increase the company’s share capital without pre-emption rights for a nominal value of up to DKK 200,000, and iii) issue warrants for a nominal value of up to DKK 50,000.





The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available at https://www.agillic.com/investor/ and attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 3 April 2024.

Attachments