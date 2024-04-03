Himax to Unveil Revolutionary Ultralow Power Contactless Palm Vein Authentication Technology, WiseEye Vein, at ISC West

TAINAN, Taiwan, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductors, today announced that the Company will exhibit its industry-leading ultralow power contactless palm vein authentication technology, WiseEye Vein, at ISC West 2024, the leading trade show and conference for the security industry in the U.S., from April 10 – 12, 2024 in Las Vegas. WiseEye Vein revolutionizes next-generation access control with its exceptionally low power consumption, making it possible for palm vein authentication to be applied in battery-powered endpoint devices.

WiseEye Vein is powered by Himax WiseEye AI solution featuring WiseEye2, Himax's second-generation AI processor, NIR CMOS image sensor, and proprietary AI inference model for palm vein authentication. The seamless integration of sensor, AI processor, and authentication algorithm ensures swift response times, registering in less than 100 milliseconds, along with ultralow power consumption, in mere milliwatts, making it an ideal choice for highly secure liveness checks in door security, login authentication, and other battery-powered access control applications. Meanwhile, WiseEye Vein offers exceptional accuracy compared to other biometric methods, due to the unique and intricate pattern of veins in the palm. Its contactless and non-intrusive nature enhances security by mitigating the risk of duplication or spoofing while also prioritizing infection control and cleanliness, particularly important in today’s health-conscious environment. Collaborations with key customers specializing in access control are ongoing with verification and partnership projects underway.

Himax WiseEye2 AI processor offers significant advancements, boasting a 50 times improvement in energy use per inference and 40% better peak power efficiency compared to its predecessor, WiseEye1, which has already garnered widespread adoption in various AI applications. Additionally, WiseEye2 incorporates industrial-grade security and cryptography engines and has attained the esteemed PSA ("Platform Security Architecture") Level 2 certification, further ensuring data security in today's digital transmission landscape. Leveraging these cutting-edge functionalities, WiseEye AI not only enables battery-powered endpoint AI, but is well positioned as the standout solution for such applications.

During the event, Himax will spotlight the capabilities of the WiseEye platform through live demonstrations and reference designs developed alongside ecosystem partners such as Arm and Seeed Studio. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience cutting-edge endpoint AI applications empowered by Himax WiseEye AI, deployed in various battery-powered applications including surveillance, smart home automation, smart city infrastructure, advanced access control systems, and AI-enhanced laptop functionalities. Among the showcased innovations will be palm vein authentication for smart door locks, smart doorbells with integrated lock functionality, ultralow power AI body skeleton and facial mesh analysis solutions, among others.

Moreover, Himax will showcase a new line of production-ready WiseEye Modules. These modules, comprising Himax's ultralow power CMOS image sensor, WiseEye1 or WiseEye2 AI processor, and in-house DNN models, offer an integrated computer vision hardware and software platform. Designed to simplify AI development, WiseEye Modules feature a compact form factor, universal interface, and an effortless plug-and-play user experience with outstanding no-code/low-code AI, providing AI vision capabilities like digit recognition, people counting and object detection. The adoption of the WiseEye Module is expanding across a wide array of applications, ranging from smart parking, fleet management, occupancy sensing, and pet tracking among others.

“We are thrilled to once again be at the forefront of innovation by unveiling WiseEye Vein, our latest in biometric authentication technology, and numerous AI platforms at ISC West,” said Mr. Mark Chen, Vice President of Smart Sensing business at Himax. “We believe that our advancements will significantly impact the security industry and open up new possibilities for AI applications across a vast array of diverse use cases,” concluded Mr. Chen.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition at booth 4135 at Venetian Expo, Las Vegas during ISC West 2024. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at HX_WISEEYE@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and AMOLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Smart Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. While Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, AMOLED ICs, LED drivers, EPD drivers, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,772 patents granted and 398 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2024.

