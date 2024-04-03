Cavli Wireless Gears Up to Introduce the 5G RedCap CQM220 Cellular IoT Module Alongside the Flagship CQS290 Android Module at Embedded World 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless , a pioneer in the IoT solutions landscape, is all set to announce its flagship 5G RedCap CQM220 Cellular IoT Module at Embedded World 2024. The event, held at the NürnbergMesse GmbH, Nürnberg, Germany, from April 9 to 11 in Hall 3, Booth 3-311. Embedded World event is known for being the largest trade fair for Embedded technology, showcasing the latest and greatest in electronic systems, distributed intelligence, IoT, energy efficiency, and more. The event represents the premier stage for global innovators like Cavli Wireless to showcase the innovative CQM220 to the world.



The CQM220 is the flagship 5G RedCap cellular IoT module from Cavli Wireless, compatible with 3GPP release 17 standards, specifically designed for advanced IoT and M2M applications. It delivers robust data bandwidth, reaching up to 226Mbps in downlink and 121Mbps in uplink, facilitating rapid and efficient data transfer. Available in LGA, mPCIe, and M.2 form factors, the CQM220 ensures broad compatibility and flexibility across various industrial applications. Its optional integrated eSIM offers global connectivity through the Cavli Hubble Device and Connectivity management platform, making it a versatile solution for international deployment.

The CQM220 module, with its in-built GNSS feature, high data throughput, and Linux-based OpenSDK, stands out as a versatile tool for a variety of sectors, including Asset Tracking, Vehicular Telemetry Systems, Industry 4.0, and Smart City initiatives. Its capability for application-specific coding directly on the device, combined with global operability, positions it as an ideal choice for applications requiring speed, accuracy, and worldwide functionality. In Industry 4.0, it enables real-time machinery monitoring and predictive maintenance, while in smart cities, it supports intelligent transportation and public safety networks. For asset tracking, its precise GNSS and robust connectivity offer unparalleled location tracking, crucial for logistics and theft prevention, making the CQM220 pivotal in driving innovation and operational excellence across industries.

Alongside the CQM220 showcase, is the flagship Android OS-based module from Cavli, the CQS290 . The module is a flagship series of LTE Cat 4 Android smart modules with 2G fallback capability. The module is powered by ARM Cortex A53 quad-core CPU architecture and built-in Adreno™ 702 GPU that delivers stronger graphics capabilities, better image quality, and excellent battery efficiency. CQS290 supports versatile features such as USB 2.0 with OTG function, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi & FM making it ideal for a wide range of applications such as automotive instrument clusters, vehicle telematics, and POS terminals.

The CQS290 supports Qualcomm LA2.1 middleware that supports advanced features such as Telemetry and Device management functionalities for connected two-wheelers. The CQS290 is designed in 2 variants, CQS290-EA and CQS290-NA, with both variants supporting multi-constellation GNSS with GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and SBAS powered by the Qualcomm Location Suite Gen 9VT. The module comes with optional integrated eSIM with global connectivity powered by the Cavli Hubble platform.

The Cavli Hubble Stack further enhances the capabilities of both the CQM220 and CQS290 by introducing remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging of the module through Hubble Lens, an advanced component of the Cavli Hubble IoT connectivity & modem management platform . This feature eliminates the necessity for physical intervention, simplifying the expansion of IoT solutions. Through strategic alliances with operators worldwide, Cavli has established a substantial presence, delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions that set new standards in service quality and cost-effectiveness.

John Mathew, the CEO and the Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, "At Cavli Wireless, we stand at the forefront of smart connectivity, striving to transform global connectivity with our state-of-the-art CQM220 and CQS290 modules. These modules represent our commitment to advancing the IoT industry, ensuring businesses worldwide have access to the most efficient, reliable, and seamless connectivity solutions available. We are excited to lead the charge in ushering in a new era of smart connectivity, where the possibilities for our partners and their applications are limitless."

With the unveiling of the CQM220 and the showcase of the CQS290 at Embedded World 2024, Cavli Wireless reaffirms its commitment to delivering cost-effective, uninterrupted, and superior cellular IoT solutions. We encourage you to engage with our solution specialists to explore the ways the CQM220 can enhance your upcoming project. Embark on your path to dependable and effective connectivity with Cavli.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

About Embedded World

The Embedded World Exhibition & Conference is a global platform for the embedded systems community, where professionals from around the world can connect and share knowledge. The event offers insights into the entire world of embedded systems, including hardware, software, tools, and services. It features a high-quality transfer of knowledge through top-class speakers, expert panels, and exhibitor forums.

