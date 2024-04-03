Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Endeavour Mining PLC Endeavour Mining PLC

Endeavour Mining plc
3 April 2024

Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameNaguib Sawiris
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusNon-Executive Director
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of US$0.01 each
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)CurrencyCAD
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
28.385847,820
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume
 
  • Price
 

47,820 Ordinary Shares

 

 

CAD 1,357,408.96
e)Date of the transaction2 April 2024
f)Place of the transactionToronto Stock Exchange

Attachment


Attachments

PDMR Notification - Naguib Sawiris purchase 3 April 2024