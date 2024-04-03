Endeavour Mining plc

3 April 2024

Notification of transaction by

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Naguib Sawiris

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status Non-Executive Director

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c) Currency CAD

d)







Price and volume



Price Volume

28.3858 47,820

Aggregated information



Aggregated Volume Price



47,820 Ordinary Shares











CAD 1,357,408.96

e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2024