Global Supply Chain Automation Industry Analysis Report 2024: Digital Evolution Unlocking Growth Strategies for Supply Chain Resilience

Recent global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical unrest, and the threat posed by global warming, have exposed the need for robust and risk-proof supply chain operations. These factors make building a resilient supply chain ecosystem a strategic imperative.
Automation enhances supply chain visibility, promotes collaboration, and opens up new growth opportunities. This study explores the 4 main scenarios - geopolitical conflicts, unforeseen crises, climate change, and dynamic supply chain models - triggering the need for supply chain automation and outlines strategies businesses require to navigate unanticipated crises in the future.
To mitigate these potential threats, organizations increasingly explore the application of advanced technologies such as AI/ML for predictive intelligence, IoT for real-time monitoring, blockchain to ensure security and transparency, edge computing for quick data transmission, and digital twin technology for supply chain pattern simulations.
Discussions cover emerging new business models, such as cold chain-as-a-service, nearshoring services, supply chain automation solutions, and technology providers offering integration services to increase supply chain efficiency. The need for economic resilience, changing consumer preferences, and environmental impact is driving a paradigm shift across supply chain and logistics management. Technological integration is key to defining the future competitive landscape of the supply chain ecosystem.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Supply Chain Visibility Platforms
- Sustainable Supply Chains
- Personalized Supply Chain Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Megatrend Universe - Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Executive Dashboard
- Megatrend Universe - Supply Chain Automation
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
Strategic Context
- Trend Opportunity Overview - Digital Evolution Changing Supply Chain Dynamics
- Trend Opportunity Overview - Supply Chain Automation
- Navigating Supply Chain Challenges through Automation - Top 4 Scenarios
- Geopolitical Conflicts
- Geopolitical Conflicts - Trends and Technologies
- Geopolitical Conflicts - Case Studies
- Unforeseen Crisis
- Unforeseen Crisis - Trends and Technologies
- Unforeseen Crisis - Case Studies
- Climate Change
- Climate Change - Trends and Technologies
- Climate Change - Case Studies
- Dynamic Supply Chain Models
- Dynamic Supply Chain Models - Trends and Technologies
- Dynamic Supply Chain Models - Case Studies
- Trend Attractiveness Analysis
Trend Opportunity Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- Trends BEETS Implications
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Conclusion
Next Steps
