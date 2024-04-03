$48.8 Bn Interactive Kiosk Markets: Banking, Self-service, Vending - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Type (Banking, Self-service, Vending), Location (Indoor, Outdoor), Panel Size, Vertical (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interactive kiosk market was valued at USD 31.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 48.8 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9%

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the interactive kiosk market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Innovations in touchscreen display and glass technology is driving the growth of the interactive kiosk market. Whereas Rising cybercrime is restraining the growth of the interactive kiosk market.

The market in Europe is expected to witness the second highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid technological advancements and the progressive trend of implementing self-service or automated technologies stimulate the interactive kiosk market growth in Europe. Healthy economic conditions in European countries such as Germany, France, and the UK push the growth of the interactive kiosk market in Europe.

In Europe, the demand for interactive kiosks is growing rapidly from the BFSI sector. Interactive devices such as kiosks are remote banking channels providing extra convenience to customers and saving service costs for banks. Proper training and education about the use of interactive kiosks in European businesses would help increase the acceptance and adoption of interactive kiosks. Many trade shows related to interactive kiosks have been conducted in the past and are expected to happen in the future

The interactive kiosk market is dominated by a few globally established players such as NCR VOYIX Corporation (US), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. (US), GLORY LTD. (Japan), KIOSK Information Systems (US), Olea Kiosks Inc., (US), Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. (US), Source Technologies (US), Embross (US), Meridian Kiosks (US), REDYREF (US).

The outdoor segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



The outdoor segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing deployment of these kiosks in amusement and theme parks, sporting events, and institutional premises to draw customers' attention, as well as for wayfinding and ticketing applications. Their robust construction, user-friendly interface, and inclusive accessibility features collectively contribute to an improved customer experience. Simultaneously, these kiosks offer cost-effective benefits and play a crucial role in fostering effective communication. As these interactive kiosks are build to withstand the harsh environment, demand for them in the future is growing.



Hardware segment to register growth at the second-higher CAGR during the forecast period



The hardware segment is expected to grow at a second-higher CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Interactive kiosks play a pivotal role in delivering an enhanced and personalized customer experience. Businesses across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, and healthcare, are leveraging these kiosks to provide self-service options, thereby improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. Interactive kiosks hardware offer a convenient and efficient way for users to access information, complete transactions, and perform tasks without the need for human assistance. This convenience factor has driven their adoption in retail, healthcare, transportation, and other sectors.



The above 32" segment is likely to grow at the second highest CAGR during the forecast period



The interactive kiosk market for the above 32" is expected to grow at the higher CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. These larger displays offer enhanced visibility and engagement, allowing companies to deliver more immersive and informative content to their customers. In retail settings, for instance, a kiosk with a display above 32 inches can serve as an attention-grabbing point of sale or provide an interactive product showcase, fostering a more dynamic and enjoyable shopping experience. Similarly, in hospitality and information services, these sizable kiosks can deliver comprehensive and engaging information, guiding users through various options and services.



The Banking And Financial Services segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Banking And Financial Services is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for convenient and efficient customer service solutions has driven financial institutions to adopt innovative technologies. Interactive kiosks offer a self-service option, allowing customers to perform various transactions, such as account inquiries, fund transfers, and bill payments, without the need for human assistance. Also, Interactive kiosks equipped with biometric authentication and secure transaction protocols provide a secure and trustworthy platform for customers to carry out sensitive transactions.

