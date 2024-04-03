Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Appointment of Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

ATLANTA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH), a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations, today announced the appointment of Jerry Perchik to serve as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, effective April 29, 2024.



“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jerry to the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary role. Jerry has a strong background in corporate law and a wealth of healthcare industry and regulatory experience. I have known Jerry for more than a decade and have great trust in his leadership and counsel. It is a pleasure to welcome Jerry to our Aveanna family, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to grow and execute our strategic plans,” said Jeff Shaner, Chief Executive Officer of Aveanna.

Jerry Perchik has more than fifteen years of corporate law experience in the healthcare industry. He most recently served as Chief Legal Officer for MedQuest Associates and has served in corporate leadership roles in a legal capacity for both publicly traded and private equity sponsored companies. “I am excited to join the Aveanna family. I have dedicated a significant portion of my professional career to supporting the care for medically complex children, adults, and seniors in their home. I look forward to working with Jeff and the entire leadership team at Aveanna in executing our 2024 strategic plans and positioning Aveanna as a leader in value-based care in the home,” said Jerry Perchik.

“The Board of Directors is delighted with the appointment of Jerry Perchik to lead our legal affairs team,” said Rod Windley, Aveanna's Chairman of the Board. “Having worked with Jerry in the past, I have great confidence in his legal expertise, regulatory knowledge, and corporate leadership. We believe Jerry will be a terrific addition to the executive team at Aveanna as we continue our mission to revolutionize the way homecare is delivered, one patient at a time.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 33 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com .