Athira Pharma Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation at American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2024 Annual Meeting

BOTHELL, Wash., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced a planned poster presentation at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2024 Annual Meeting, to be held April 13 – 18, 2024, in Denver, Colorado and online. The presentation will highlight preclinical data supporting the continued development of Athira's pipeline of small molecule candidates targeting the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system, including fosgonimeton for Alzheimer’s disease, ATH-1105 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and ATH-1020 for Parkinson’s disease.



AAN 2024 Presentation Details:

Title: Targeting Neurotrophic HGF Signaling for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disorders

Session: Poster Session 11: General Neurology: Novel Concepts

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 17, 2024: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. MDT

Presenter: Kevin Church, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Athira Pharma

The abstract is available on the AAN website here. The poster presentation will be available on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of the company’s website at www.athira.com.

Athira’s drug development pipeline includes potential first-in-class (fosgonimeton) and next-generation (ATH-1105 and ATH-1020) small molecule drug candidates designed to promote the neurotrophic HGF system, which activates neuroprotective, neurotrophic and anti-inflammatory pathways in the nervous system. Athira’s drug candidates have distinct properties, which the company believes may be applicable to a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases.

About Fosgonimeton

Fosgonimeton is a potentially first-in-class, once daily, subcutaneously administered small molecule drug candidate. Targeting the protection and repair of neuronal networks, fosgonimeton has disease-modifying potential to address a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia with Lewy bodies.

About ATH-1105

ATH-1105 is a next-generation, orally administered, small molecule drug candidate in development for the potential treatment of ALS as the company’s initial indication. In preclinical models of ALS, ATH-1105 has been shown to significantly increase survival, enhance motor and nerve function, reduce peripheral nerve demyelination and axon degeneration, and improve neurodegeneration and inflammation.

About ATH-1020

ATH-1020 is a next-generation, orally administered small molecule designed to positively modulate the neurotrophic HGF system as a potential treatment candidate for neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to alter the course of neurological diseases by advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates that modulate the neurotrophic HGF system, including fosgonimeton, which is being evaluated for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD trial that is expected to report topline data in the second half of 2024. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

