Nurix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix, Hans van Houte, Nurix’s chief financial officer, and Jason Kantor, Ph.D., Nurix’s chief business officer, will participate in the following conferences in April:



23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat: Arthur T. Sands, M.D, Ph.D.

Monday, April 8, 2024, from 11:00 – 11:40 a.m. ET

Stifel 2024 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

Fireside chat: Hans van Houte and Jason Kantor, Ph.D.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 1:00 – 1:25 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium (Boston, MA)

One-on-one meetings only: Wednesday, April 17, 2024



Both fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed via links in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. The archived webcasts will be available on the Nurix website for 30 days after the event.

About Nurix

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

