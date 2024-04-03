Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Partnership with Lovell® Government Services to Expand Reach of PoNS Therapy™

-- Lovell is an approved supplier to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) --

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced it has partnered with Lovell Government Services (“Lovell”), an SBA-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (“SDVOSB”), to make the Company’s Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS®”) device available to federal healthcare systems. PoNS is indicated in the U.S. for use as a short-term treatment of gait deficit in adults with mild-to-moderate symptoms from MS when used in conjunction with physical therapy.

“Through their Multiple Sclerosis Centers of Excellence, the VA is dedicated to maximizing the quality of life for veterans suffering from MS, and we are thrilled to partner with Lovell to expand the reach of our innovative PoNS device. In a study of real-world results, after 14 weeks of PoNS Therapy, 100% of MS patients experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in gait. More than 28,000 cases of MS are reported to the VA annually, making PoNS a potential game changer for veterans and their families,” said Dane Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helius.

“As the largest integrated healthcare system in the U.S., the VA provides services to veterans with MS from the time of diagnosis through the rest of their lives. Veterans have given their best to our country and should have access to the most innovative and effective resources available. Lovell is proud to introduce this important product to the VA and other federal healthcare providers,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.

“Recently, Helius highlighted the real-life story of Kevin Byrne, a retired U.S. veteran who’s been suffering from MS since 1999. Gait difficulties had taken away his most valued treasure, quality adventures with his 13-year-old daughter, but PoNS Therapy helped him improve his walking by increasing speed, endurance, and distance. After treatment with PoNS, he was able to take his daughter to New York City, where they enjoyed walking the streets and seeing Broadway shows, experiences he thought were lost forever. While clinical results have demonstrated the effectiveness of PoNS Therapy, it’s firsthand accounts like Captain Byrne’s that are the most gratifying,” concluded Andreeff.

About Lovell® Government Services

Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. For more information about the PoNS® or Helius Medical Technologies, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS”) is an innovative, non-implantable, orally applied therapy that delivers neurostimulation through a mouthpiece connected to a controller and it’s used, primarily at home, with physical rehabilitation exercise, to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device, which delivers mild electrical impulses to the tongue, is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

PoNS has shown effectiveness in treating gait or balance and a significant reduction in the risk of falling in stroke patients in Canada, where it received authorization for sale in three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com.

